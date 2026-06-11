OpenAI Execs Are Panicking

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

An AI price war is brewing.

Corporations are reeling after finding that the cost to access powerful AI tools is soaring — despite showing no clear payoff. In one particularly unfortunate incident, according to Axios, the CFO of a company accidentally racked up half a billion dollars in Claude usage fees in a single month.

Put simply, the horrible economics of AI are finally starting to rear their ugly head. Astronomical capital expenditures by AI companies are starting to trickle down to users — and they’re not liking what they’re seeing.

Meanwhile, as the Wall Street Journal reports, executives at OpenAI are pondering whether to kick off a price war with the company’s biggest competitor, Anthropic. By dramatically lowering prices, the company’s reportedly hoping to steal users, while also anticipating similar price cuts by its competitor.

Put simply, pricing is turning into a major headache for AI leaders.

“That went from, at the beginning of this year, an issue that never came up — people were totally happy with the amount they were spending — to all of a sudden, a huge issue,” OpenAI CEO Altman admitted during an event last week.

“I think we’ll have a lot of ways we can help people get more value for less spend,” he added.

It’s a major conundrum for all players involved. AI companies have been bleeding tens of billions of dollars as costs for data center construction projects mount. Cutting prices now could make the situation even more dire, deteriorating already disastrous profit margins.

Anthropic and OpenAI have been caught in a heated race, with the former making major gains through its enterprise-focused coding tools as of late. Its recent advancements clearly rattled the latter, considering the latest news.

Both companies have confidentially filed for an IPO within the last ten days, raising enormous stakes. However, the fact that both are scaring away new users thanks to soaring prices isn’t exactly a vote of confidence to investors, which could soon force AI executives to rethink their business models.

More on AI prices: Corporations Reeling From Huge AI Costs With No Clear Benefits