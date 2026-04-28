OpenAI in Shambles as IPO Looms

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OpenAI is still committed to a whopping $600 billion in AI infrastructure investments over the next four years, a gargantuan spending spree that requires the ChatGPT maker to make massive strides in attracting new users — and, to put it crassly, make far more money than it currently is.

The numbers don’t paint a flattering picture, with OpenAI barely crossing the $20 billion annualized revenue line last year. It certainly doesn’t bode well, considering the company’s rumored plans to go public later this year, a major transition that could shine a bright light on what’s sounding like a harrowing financial situation.

What was supposed to be a meteoric rise to stardom is off to a rough start. As the Wall Street Journal reports, OpenAI missed its own targets of reaching one billion weekly active users for ChatGPT by the end of 2025 — a threshold it still has yet to cross — as well as several revenue targets, further highlighting concerns that the company could risk collapsing under its own weight.

It’s a foreboding portent for an industry currently burning through tens of billions of cash while revenues have fallen far behind. The Sam Altman-led company has contracts with many other key players in the AI space, tying ties its fate to the rest of the industry as well and further raising the stakes.

For a while now, the company’s CFO Sarah Friar has been ringing the alarm bells, reportedly warning other executives that OpenAI may not be able to afford future computing contracts if both user numbers and revenue don’t start to grow at a breakneck pace soon.

That’s despite raising a Silicon Valley record-shattering $122 billion in a single round of funding earlier this year. The cash may buy OpenAI a little more time, but considering its extremely ambitious spending plans, the chickens could come home to roost within the next three years, per the WSJ.

Meanwhile, access to compute is becoming increasingly difficult. AI companies including Anthropic and Microsoft are already starting to ramp up prices to match rapidly rising costs, frustrating many power users.

For now, OpenAI is in a holding pattern, with Friar warning against going public any time soon. The company will also have to defend itself in court as of this week, as a dodgy lawsuit filed by OpenAI’s long-estranged cofounder Elon Musk kicks into gear.

Meanwhile, the competition only keeps growing. Anthropic recently surpassed OpenAI by surging to a trillion-dollar valuation on secondary markets, highlighting the Claude maker’s considerable success in attracting enterprise users with its coding tools.

The situation has become so dire, OpenAI is resorting to desperate measures to control the narrative. A provocative investigation linked OpenAI to a website that’s using AI agents to publish pro-AI articles that attack the tech’s critics. The company also bought the tech bro talk show TPBN last month, a move likely intended to control its waning public image.

Nonetheless, OpenAI’s leadership remains steadfast in its commitment to building out its AI empire, despite the significant setbacks and slowdowns.

“We are totally aligned on buying as much compute as we can and working hard on it together every day,” Altman and Friar told the WSJ in a joint statement.

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