The Real Reason OpenAI Shut Sora Down Is a Warning to Every AI Startup

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OpenAI unceremoniously killed off its text-to-video AI app Sora last month, bringing an abrupt end to months of brain-melting AI slop. Even what was supposed to be a groundbreaking $1 billion deal with Disney was caught in the crossfire.

And as the Wall Street Journal reports, it wasn’t the massive bills or the legal liabilities arising from rampant copyright infringement that inspired it to kill the app. Instead, the company was desperately looking to free up computing resources to power its coding and enterprise products based on its upcoming AI model, code-named Spud.

To executives’ frustration, compute remains a finite resource and infamously hard to come by, despite the industry pouring billions of dollars worth of borrowed cash into buildouts of enormous data centers. That should serve as a warning to every startup in the space, large or small: not attracting users is a problem, but if they show up in droves, it’s going to be a bottleneck and potential financial disaster.

According to the WSJ, Sora “now looks like an expensive strategic miscalculation” in hindsight, a bitter lesson learned and a dire warning to AI startups everywhere not get bogged down by “distracting side quests,” as OpenAI’s CEO of applications, Fidji Simo, told employees in a memo earlier this year.

It also goes to show how quickly the tides can change in a chaotic industry that still hasn’t found its footing, let alone a path to profitability.

In his September announcement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likened the launch of Sora to a “‘ChatGPT for creativity’ moment,” that feels “fun and new.”

“Creativity could be about to go through a Cambrian explosion, and along with it, the quality of art and entertainment can drastically increase,” he gushed at the time.

But to call Altman’s breathless vision for the experience shortsighted would be a vast understatement. Users grew tired of the endless parade of meaningless AI slop in a matter of just a few months. After initially topping Apple’s App Store charts, downloads plummeted, with users willing to entertain the “unholy abomination” for long.

In a paper published one week before the launch of Sora, researchers from the open-source AI platform Hugging Face detailed how text-to-video generators use up a staggering amount of energy compared to text-based chatbots.

Financial filings in November confirmed that OpenAI was burning through many billions of dollars a quarter — and Sora more than likely played a big part in that.

Now that Sora’s dead, OpenAI is expected to turn its focus on a new “superapp” to simplify the user experience and allow practically anybody to deploy AI agents that can complete multistep tasks on their behalf. That’s something the firm’s competitor, Anthropic, has excelled at as of late, ramping up the pressure on OpenAI.

It’s part of a broader effort to invest money in products that could one day recoup some of its enormous costs.

“This disciplined focus on where we apply that compute allows us to grow, innovate faster, and deliver more efficiently to enterprises and developers,” a spokesperson told the WSJ.

In short, now that it’s actively trying to rid itself of distractions, OpenAI has an even steeper road ahead as its competitors have long caught up, an immensely expensive misstep that arguably only tarnished the company’s legacy as the creator of the chatbot that started it all.

More on Sora: OpenAI Fumbled Its $1 Billion Deal With Disney