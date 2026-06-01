Unfortunate Company Accidentally Blows Half a Billion Dollars on Claude in One Month

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Ever regret picking up everyone’s tab after getting the check? Something like that is probably going through the mind of the CFO of an unnamed company which reportedly racked up half a billion dollars in Claude usage fees in a single month.

The bonkers figure comes from new reporting by Axios on how organizations that rapidly adopted AI are now reckoning with its exorbitant costs, which are mounting in tandem with skepticism over the benefits the technology is supposed to provide.

Regarding the unnamed and deeply unfortunate company, an AI consultant told the outlet that it blew a staggering $500 million in a month after the small oversight of “failing to put usage limits on Claude licenses for employees.”

It’s an astonishing amount that speaks both to the actual costs of using AI tools — especially AI agents, which are more sophisticated and expensive — and the corporate zeal around embracing AI as quickly as possible. Which is more to blame is a matter of debate, but the breathless hype around AI’s ability to maximize efficiency is clearly blowing back on the tech’s evangelists.

On the cultural angle, many companies whose CEOs are drunk on spiked AI Kool-Aid have been encouraging employees to use AI as much as possible, a trend that some call “tokenmaxxing.” Meta now includes AI usage on employee’s performance reviews, for example. Amazon had an internal leaderboard that tracked how much its employees used AI tools, which it recently shut down after finding that some tryhards were directing AI agents do useless tasks to boost their scores, the Financial Times reported.

Other unnecessary costs may be less obvious; a chief technology officer told Axios that employees at their company were using AI models to check the weather, something they obviously don’t need AI to do. Velastegui Ventures CEO and former chief AI officer at Microsoft Sophia Velastegui opined that another explanation for spiraling AI costs is that “most people default to automating tasks they dislike rather than tasks most valuable to the company,” per Axios.

AI advocates might argue that we’re going through a phase of experimentation, and that after companies figure out how to smartly use the tech, costs will come down. That could happen, but it might mean scaling back AI usage, something that the AI industry doesn’t want, especially not as leaders like OpenAI and more recently Anthropic are pushing trillion dollar valuations.

Moreover, some AI providers have been raising the rates they charge for using their models, placing tighter rate limits. That suggests that the AI rates could continue to rise as AI companies themselves grapple with the huge computing costs they’re footing to get customers on board with cheaper rates. Microsoft began cancelling its Claude Code licenses last month — despite, and perhaps because, of its immense popularity with software engineers.

More on AI: Corporations Reeling From Huge AI Costs With No Clear Benefits