China Installs Oven in Space Station, Astronauts Use It to Enjoy Succulent Barbecue Feast

Incredible things are happening in orbit.
By Joe Wilkins

Viral videos show Chinese astronauts enjoying a meal of roasted wings and steaks aboard the Tiangong space station.
CNSA

For decades, if astronauts wanted to enjoy a nice Sunday roast, they’d have to make due with congealed meat paste from a tube.

Now that finally appears to be changing — at least according to video released by the Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA), which is roughly China’s equivalent to NASA.

The footage shows astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station — the PRC’s low earth orbit research platform, first launched in 2021 — roasting half a dozen wings in a small oven onboard the craft.

Both drums and flats are loaded onto a tray, which locks the floating bits of meat up in a cage-like apparatus so they don’t drift off. The astronauts — or taikonauts, to be technical then load the tray into an oven, which looks more like a front-loading clothes dryer than a typical kitchen appliance.

Regardless, the wings come out with a nice golden-brown color, which the flight commander — and orbital chef, seemingly — Chen Dong quickly shares with his crew.

Roasting wings and beef in the Chinese Space Station
byu/wtia1747 inspaceflight

After devouring the bone-in wings, the team quickly loads the tray up with another batch, this time hunks of what appears to be hydrated beef.

The clip went viral on Chinese-language social media, and soon spilled over into Western domains like Reddit and TikTok.

“Wow, the International Space Station next door is still eating diarrhea-like stuff, while we’ve already evolved to eating kebabs!” one Chinese netizen joked on RedNote.

This isn’t the first time CNSA has sparked a flame in the vacuum of space. Back in 2023, some brave taikonauts aboard the Tiangong lit a candle in a video demonstration, showing off fire’s strange properties in zero-gravity (not to mention their confidence in the station’s fire suppression systems.)

While details on the space oven are scarce, Chinese media reports the module came aboard the Shenzhou-21 mission, which recently brought three astronauts to the station and broke the nation’s speed record for a successful docking procedure.

Like other Tiangong tours, this rotation will last six months. According to the mission’s payload specialist and materials researcher Zhang Hongzhang, the trip will encompass a few more unorthodox experiments, including Chinese gardening, zero-gravity Tai-Chi, and space poetry.

