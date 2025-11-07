Australia Now Has So Much Solar Power That It’s Giving Electricity Out for Free

Australia is generating so much solar power that it’s now giving it out for free.

As The Guardian reports, residents in three of the country’s states — New South Wales, south-east Queensland, and South Australia, representing approximately 14 million people, or roughly half of the country’s population — will be receiving at least three hours of free solar power every day, even if they don’t have panels mounted to their roofs.

The country’s federal government even helpfully suggested that Australians should use the period to use their most electricity-intensive appliances, from air conditioners to electric car chargers — a renewable energy boon that less sunny parts of the world can only dream of.

The initiative was designed to ensure that excess power during peak times doesn’t go unused. With countries making strides in building out solar farms and more households installing solar panels, there’s plenty of energy to go around. However, storing all of this power for later use remains a major logistical challenge.

To even out energy usage during the day, when solar power generation hits its peak, the government is hoping to encourage residents to shift their maximum usage — which conventionally isn’t in the middle of the day — to when there’s a surplus.

Proponents of the move argue that this could make the power grid more stable. It could also benefit those who don’t own a home.

“People who are able to move electricity use into the zero cost power period will benefit directly, whether they have solar panels or not and whether they own or rent,” said climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen in a statement. “And the more people [who] take up the offer and move their use, the greater the system benefits that lower costs for all electricity users will be.”

Bowen is hoping 82 percent of Australia’s energy demands could be met with renewable energy by 2030, along with a 43 percent reduction in emissions compared to 2005 levels.

Meanwhile, the situation in the United States looks dramatically different these days. Last month, the Trump administration quietly canceled the country’s largest solar project as part of a staunchly anti-renewable energy agenda.

But it’s not all bad news. Despite the White House’s new focus on deregulating emissions standards and actively undermining the adoption of green energy, the US is still on track to build out a record amount of new solar capacity this year.

