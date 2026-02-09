Photo Shows Elon Musk at Jeffrey Epstein Dinner

A newly revealed photo shows Elon Musk attending a “wild” dinner with Jeffrey Epstein and other powerful tech figures, including Mark Zuckerberg.

The picture, which appears to have been taken by Epstein himself, was contained in the latest tranche of documents released by the Department of Justice, and adds to the growing pile of evidence showing that Musk had much deeper ties to Epstein than he’s let on publicly.

Based on the photo, other files, and previous reporting from Vanity Fair, the dinner — which was already public knowledge — took place on August 2, 2015, and was hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Epstein mentioned the dinner in an email sent to Peter Attia, a wellness and “longevity” influencer, on that same day, adding that along with Musk, Peter Thiel and Mark Zuckerberg would be in attendance. The next day, he emailed himself a photo taken at the dinner, with Musk and Zuckerberg in clear view.

He evidently thought highly of the occasion. Later that month, Epstein bragged about the dinner in an email sent to Tom Pritzker of the billionaire Pritzker family, calling it “wild.”

An email sent by Epstein’s personal assistant Lesley Groff on the morning of the dinner, with the subject “Reconfirming tomorrow’s dinner,” provides a list of attendees. It includes Musk, Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Hoffman and his wife Michelle Yee, Palantir cofounder Thiel, then-head of MIT Media Lab Joi Ito, MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden, and Musk’s college roommate Navaid Farooq.

The dinner was hosted in honor of Boyden by Hoffman, according to Vanity Fair, which first reported on the dinner in 2019. Musk, Hoffman, and Thiel were all considered to be part of the so-called “PayPal mafia,” a group of former heavies at the payment platform that went on to be huge figures in Silicon Valley.

On top of clearly contradicting Musk’s long-held insistence that he had little contact with Epstein, the dinner revelations also come as the SpaceX CEO has spent the past week or so blasting Hoffman for his apparent ties to the sex trafficker. Shortly after the newly released emails showed that Musk extensively corresponded with Epstein, Musk made a series of tweets highlighting emails claiming Hoffman had visited Epstein’s island and demanded an investigation. Hoffman fired back, sharing evidence of Musk’s own involvement, including an email in which Musk asks Epstein when his “wildest” party will be on the island. Musk continued to maintain his innocence throughout their catfight.

“The big difference between you and me, Reid, is that you went and I did not,” Musk fumed. He added that he “obviously didn’t anticipate anything actually shady, as I was bringing my wife [Talulah Riley] at the time.”

Notwithstanding that all these emails are taking place well after Epstein was first convicted of sex crimes against underage girls in 2008, some exchanges show that Musk was almost certainly aware, to some degree, of the kinds of parties Epstein was throwing. In a conversation on Christmas day 2012, Epstein cautioned Musk that the “ratio on my island might make Talilah [sic] uncomfortable,” using a euphemism for the number of women, or perhaps young girls, that would be there compared to the number of men. Musk responded: “Ratio is not a problem for Talulah.”

