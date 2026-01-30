Elon Musk Emailed Extensively With Jeffrey Epstein, Asking to Visit His Notorious Island

Somehow, Elon Musk’s infamous outburst accusing Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files has managed to age both incredibly well and incredibly poorly.

Trump, as you’re probably well aware by now, has featured quite a bit in the DOJ’s ongoing releases of documents from its investigation into the deceased sex criminal and billionaire financier.

But now so does Musk, after the government released a new batch of millions of more files on Friday. They show that Musk had more than a few email exchanges with Epstein, including one correspondence where he asks to visit the convicted sex trafficker’s notorious island, where he allegedly brought dozens of underage girls to be abused.

“Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays,” Musk wrote in an email sent to Epstein in December 2013, referring to the region near Epstein’s Caribbean island. “Is there a good time to visit?”

“Anytime I will be there 28-7th,” Epstein responded the same day, with his characteristically thick layer of typographic errors.

“I will send heli for you,” he later added.

“Thanks,” Musk said.

The exchanges — which took place years after Epstein was first convicted of sex crimes against underage girls in 2008 — clearly contradict Musk’s claims about his relationship with Epstein in the past, which he has spent years downplaying. In 2019, he told Vanity Fair that he visited Epstein’s Manhattan house only on a single occasion, and just for half an hour. And the way he tells it, that was that. “He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined,” Musk insisted.

Musk has firmly held that line ever since. For that matter, so has his chatbot Grok. But according to the newly released emails, Musk wasn’t declining Epstein’s invitations: he was inviting himself over.

Later that December, Epstein’s personal assistant Lesley Groff relayed a message from one billionaire to another. “Just a reminder Elon Musk was asking about coming to your island on Jan. 2…. ” she wrote.

Their plans apparently fell apart. On December 30, a dejected Epstein emailed Elon saying he couldn’t be at the island with him because of his busy schedule.

“I was really looking forward to finally spending some time together with just fun as the agenda,” Epstein wrote. “so i am very disappointed. Hopefully we can schedule another time in the near future.”

Even more damningly in December 2012, Musk sent an email practically begging Epstein for an invitation to some debauchery.

“Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose,” Musk wrote. He added that “a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

Those were far from the only time the pair made plans. In April 2013, Epstein asked Musk if he’d be around to have “dinner with woody allen and crowd at my house,” referring to the influential filmmaker and actor who’s also been accused of child sex abuse. Musk replied that he “might be in town.”

Epstein also invited Musk to his island in September 2012, recommending he “bring your friend or friends.”

“Sounds good,” Musk wrote, “I will try to make it.”

And at least one email suggests the two had actually gotten together at one point. In September 2014, Epstein asked Elon, “are=you planning to do st barth again for xmas?” (St. Barth is Saint Barthélemy, where Musk has reportedly vacationed in the past.)

In December 2014, a Google Calendar alert titled “ELON MUSK TO ISLAND DEC. 6TH” appeared in the inbox of Groff, Epstein’s assistant.

Musk didn’t reply to an email asking about the correspondence.

The documents alone won’t tell us how many of these get-togethers with Epstein materialized. But the mountain of exchanges make it clear that Musk’s angle that he barely knew or talked to the guy was a lie, which warrants further scrutiny into their ties. And while none of them rise to the level of being incriminating, they are awfully suspicious.

In February 2013, Groff sent Musk’s executive assistant, Mary Beth Brown, an email about some travel-related logistics.

“I have now sent you a copy of all 3 girls passports (sorry [redacted] is upside down!),” she wrote. “Jeffrey will have his ID with him…”

