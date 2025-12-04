New Photos Show That Epstein’s Island Contained the Creepiest Dentist’s Facility We’ve Ever Seen

We can only guess at why Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex trafficker and billionaire financier, would have a creepy-looking dentist office on his infamous private island — but apparently he did.

New photos of the compound, located on Little Saint James in the US Virgin Islands, were released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, providing a peek behind the curtain of Epstein’s secretive and lavish lifestyle. And given all the heinous crimes he’s been convicted or accused of — among them, shuttling perhaps dozens of underaged girls to the island to sexually abuse them — it’s impossible not to see everything they show in an unsettling light.

One photo that’s been turning heads appears to show some kind of dentist office with a reclining chair attached to a rig with light and tools. There’s also some sort of furniture jammed into one corner. But most bizarrely of all, the office walls are adorned with ten or so masks depicting the faces of old men blankly staring ahead, turning the entire room into resembling a scene from a nightmare.

It’s unclear what the faces are meant to represent, or if they’re intended to resemble real-life people. Several additional photos provide a close-up view of a selection of them. One appears to be wearing clown-ish looking makeup, heightening the effect of horror film mise-en-scene.

Epstein’s last-known girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was a dentist who he reportedly paid to put through dental school. Epstein called her from prison on the night of his death, which authorities say was a suicide.

The roughly hundred or so images were provided by the US Virgin Islands government, and taken in 2020, the year after Epstein’s death. In releasing them, House Democrats are piling more pressure on the Justice Department to make public all its files on the Epstein investigation, amid president Trump’s name repeatedly turning up in a recently released batch of Epstein’s emails, and increased scrutiny into his past friendship with the deceased billionaire, which he has repeatedly played down.

Other disquieting and bizarre images show what appears to be a library with four chairs in the center all pointed at each other and a chalkboard with the words “truth,” “deception,” and “power” scrawled on it, and another showing a bedside table with two curious items: a blindfold and a flashlight.

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” representative Robert Garcia, a Ranking Member on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement. “We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

