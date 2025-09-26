New Evidence Links Elon Musk to Epstein’s Island

A newly released document has linked tech billionaire Elon Musk to deceased financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his notorious island in the Caribbean — making for an ironic twist, since Musk himself recently lambasted President Donald Trump’s own Epstein connections.

The link came to light after Congress gained access to a new trove of Epstein documents from his estate, according to Politico, and Democrats quickly capitalized on the release in posts on social media on Friday.

In the posts, Democratic members from the House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform posted four images from the documents that mention political operative Steve Bannon, tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and British royal black sheep Prince Andrew.

Musk’s name also appears in a document indicating that he was scheduled to visit Epstein’s private island, part of the US Virgin Islands, back in December of 2014. A note that reads “is this still happening?” appears next to his name in the file, so it’s unclear if the trip went through.

Musk himself has flatly denied traveling to the island, though he admitted to visiting Epstein’s house in New York City — after the disgraced financier’s first stint in prison for sex crimes, but years before Epstein was found dead in 2019 in a Manhattan jail where he was being detained for new sex trafficking allegations.

Musk had also explained that a picture of himself with longtime Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, which has made the rounds of social media, was a “photobomb.”

“Epstein is obviously a creep,” Musk said in a 2019 Vanity Fair article. “He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

That’s been contradicted by Maxwell, who said in a new interview this year that Musk partied in the Caribbean with her, making it seem that Musk had a stronger connection with Epstein than he’s let on in the press.

A stench of impropriety lingers because the notorious Epstein was convicted of soliciting underage sex workers back in 2008 and had to register as a sex offender — which didn’t stop powerful people from hanging out with him, ranging from Microsoft founder Bill Gates to MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito.

None of this is definitive proof that Musk ever visited the island, where Epstein allegedly sex trafficked women and underage girls to boldface names, people who are said to appear in a batch of documents that are now infamously called the “Epstein files.” But there’s credible information that links the two men, and we haven’t even gotten into Musk’s own sexual misconduct allegations.

The other wrinkle to this is that Musk, an erstwhile Trump ally, went on a social media rampage earlier this year when he blasted Trump and his handling of the Epstein files, saying Trump — a close friend of Epstein and who himself has been accused of raping at least one girl procured by Epstein — is covering up the files because the president himself is all over them. Musk later backtracked those comments, but he’s remained on thin ice with Trump since.

More on Elon Musk: Tesla Engineer Quits, Roasts Elon Musk in Spectacular Fashion