With all the frenzied news swirling around these days, it's understandable if you let Elon Musk slip from the top of your mind.

While the billionaire's mental state was arguably frayed during his stint as DOGE czar — thanks in no small part to what's been reported as a constant stream of illicit drugs — it's become visibly more concerning since his dramatic departure earlier this summer.

Seemingly trying to distract himself from the decline of Tesla, the world's richest man has embarked on a number of bizarre side projects to fill the days, including an anti-Microsoft company called "Macrohard," and an anti-establishment political party known as the "America Party."

But as the notoriously fickle billionaire already seems to be losing interest in those noble pursuits, concerns are growing that Musk is becoming sexually involved with his very own chatbot, Grok.

A topic first explored by Rolling Stone, Musk's posts on X have become increasing frisky in recent weeks. While his tweeting habits were never exactly PG, the tech magnate has made it a point to show off Grok's more risqué image generation abilities, sharing scenes of scantily glad Colombian twins, or a topless woman bedazzled with space dust.

"Wow. And this is just Grok Imagine beta v0.1!" Musk exclaimed to his 225 million followers, along with a 4 minute compilation of a young-looking cartoon woman wearing various skin-tight spacesuits.

Beneath his racy Grok smut, commenters bristled with disappointment and annoyance.

"Why do you have to sexualize a chat bot like Grok?" one user asked. Another fan complained that it's hard to take Grok's development seriously when its main use seems to be generating porn.

One reply guy challenged Musk to go just one day without posting gooner bait.

"All he does is post AI soft porn anymore," another poster shrugged. "I don't think he's coping well with getting sidelined by the Trump administration."

Even sadder than Musk's apparent obsession with his personal sex bot is the cost it takes to run the thing. It takes an inordinate amount of energy to power Grok, and the civilian grid connected to Musk's data centers in Memphis is struggling to keep up. To compensate, the billionaire is operating some 15 methane gas generators, which residents say are choking their neighborhoods with noxious smog.

Evidently, it's a price Musk's willing to make others pay so he can enjoy some synthetic skin flicks.

