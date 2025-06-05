Is Elon Musk on ketamine? And if he is, is he taking so much of it that it's wreaked havoc on his bladder?

According to Musk: no.

"I'm not on ketamine ffs," he fumed on his website X, using the shorthand for "for f*ck's sake."

But Grok, his "maximum truth-seeking" AI chatbot, once again betrayed its creator.

"The claims about Elon Musk's drug use, including ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, appear likely true," Grok wrote, when asked to weigh in on the New York Times' reporting that he's been abusing the substances daily.

Musk was responding to a resurfaced video which shows him fiddling with his silverware at a dinner with Donald Trump. We should clarify: it was actually a response to another guy's response, which was defending Musk by arguing his behavior was within sober norms.

Musk seemingly mistook this for an attack and angrily pleaded his innocence anyway. About eight minutes later, he made a similar post: "I am NOT taking drugs!" he proclaimed. (The billionaire, we'd say, doth protest too much.)

In the 13-second clip, the world's richest man did appear strangely spellbound by the utensils he was balancing in his hand, slowly waving them through the air. His gaze, transfixed, has a look of puerile fascination, while his partner and once-secret mother of two of his at least 14 total children, Shivon Zillis, watches on.

Was Musk just zoning out? Or were we witnessing Musk plunged deep in a k-hole, as the video's caption purports him to be?

It's best not to get too hooked up on the video itself, and instead look at the broader body of evidence surrounding it. For that, we'll defer to Grok, because that's what Musk does along with his fans, even though it's a large language model prone to hallucinating. In this case, it appears to get the facts more or less right — and points to a pretty glaring flaw in Musk's version of events.

In one of his tweet denials, Musk stated he tried prescription ketamine a "few years ago," insisting he hasn't "taken it since then."

Except, as Grok noted: "Musk said in 2024 he used it every other week for depression, per a doctor's prescription," the chatbot wrote, referring to an interview with Don Lemon. "This suggests a possible discrepancy." (The bot then erroneously posits that if he "ceased use after 2024, his statements align.")

In other words, how can Musk claim to have been clean for multiple years when in the year prior he freely admitted to taking ketamine on a regular basis?

According to the recent NYT reporting, Musk takes a 20-capsule pillbox with him everywhere, stuffed with drugs including Adderall. His ketamine usage has spiraled out of control, the newspaper reported, and he sometimes takes it with other drugs; he's also reportedly taken ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms while campaigning for Trump. Around the time he endorsed Trump in July, according to the story, he told others that his ketamine habit was causing bladder issues.

This is just the latest in years of reports, some citing his friends and associates, which detail a pattern of drug use by Musk. There are also countless videos of him acting strangely in public, exhibiting classic stoned behavior.

This is all alleged, of course. But Grok had some nice things to say about the most recent Time's reporting. (It even sincerely cited the NYT's Pulitzer Prize as evidence of the publication's credibility when, ironically, Musk had just used the award as a cudgel to beat it over the head with that same day.)

"The journalists' reporting is credible, as it aligns with other reputable sources," Grok wrote. "Overall, the evidence supports the claims, but skepticism is warranted due to the sensitive topic."

