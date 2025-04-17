It's no secret that Musk is anxious about the world's population. In 2022, he made the controversial proclamation that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming."

That wasn't just one of his many idle thoughts, but a serious mantra to live by. The centi-billionaire now has at least 14 children with at least four different women — Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, author Justin Wilson, musician Claire "Grimes" Boucher, and right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair — and those are just the ones we know about.

It's all part of his sci-fi addled worldview, where humanity is somehow at risk of extinction unless he can sire an army of kids and waste tens of billions of dollars trying to get to Mars — instead of doing something concretely useful like ending homelessness, an issue he's called "propaganda."

Elon Musk: It’s not just about visiting Mars. It’s about building a city on Mars. "I would like to go to Mars, that's nice to have, but what is important is that we establish a self-sustaining city on Mars. This is important for the long-term future of humanity or consciousness… pic.twitter.com/TJ8sEvbbUG — ELON CLIPS (@ElonClipsX) September 24, 2024

In 2024, the world's richest man bought a $35 million compound to house his "legion" — his eyebrow-raising word for his children — and their mothers, so that his kids could "be a part of one another's lives." Musk has likewise explored ways to fill the compound as fast as possible, telling a then-pregnant St. Clair that "to reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."

As Musk's profile rises to simply un-ignorable levels thanks to his reckless work dismantling the US government, so too have the billionaire's efforts to keep his growing brood a secret from prying eyes. Unfortunately for Musk — or, more accurately, his kids — he's just not very good at it.

Damning reporting by the Wall Street Journal this week has uncovered the ways Musk tries to keep his harem under wraps. Not surprisingly, it has a lot to do with money, veiled threats, and sinister innuendo intended to silence the many mothers of his children.

Working through a personal fixer named Jared Birchall, Musk deploys nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) and payment contracts designed to keep the mothers of his children quiet under threat of legal action.

St. Clair, for example, told the WSJ she was offered $15 million on top of $100,000 a month for her silence about Musk's child. Months after their child was born, Musk began ghosting St. Clair, prompting her to file for sole custody of the infant. Musk then immediately retaliated by substantially reducing his child support payment while refusing a paternity test, St. Clair's lawyer told People.

Per the WSJ, St. Clair told Birchall "I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret." The fixer's response? That going the "legal route" with Musk "aways, always leads to a worse outcome for that woman than what it would have been otherwise."

"Privacy and confidentiality is the top of the list in every aspect of his life," Birchall told St. Clair at the time.

Even the women who reject Musk's uncomfortable advances are subject to strict privacy rules. Tiffany Fong, for example, is a cryptocurrency influencer whom Musk privately messaged back in 2024, asking if she was interested in having his kid. Fong, who made hundreds of thousands of dollars posting on Musk-owned X-formerly-Twitter, turned him down, but confided to friends her worry that the rejection would hurt her revenue.

Sure enough, once Musk learned she shared details of his babymaking proposal, he lost it. The billionaire scolded her for her "indiscretion," unfollowed her on X, and severely limited her earnings on his app — exactly the vindictive repercussion she'd been worried about.

There's a popular rumor swirling that Musk has many more children than is commonly known. If his previous attempts to keep things on the down low are any indication, it's only a matter of time until someone spills the beans on them too.

