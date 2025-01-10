The sexual tension between Elon Musk's posting disease and his obsessive transphobia is at an all-time high now that the billionaire has admitted he wishes he could get pregnant.

In a post on X-formerly-Twitter, the site owner enthusiastically agreed with a random user who joked about the multi-hyphenate and father of 12's ardor for reproduction.

"Can we all agree that if men giving birth was possible," the user wrote, "Elon would be on his 17th pregnancy."

Quote-tweeting that jape, which was itself a reply to one of his own posts that included the pregnant man emoji that right-wingers so love to dunk on, Musk responded: "1000%."

Obviously, trans men can and do get pregnant, and that simple reality seems to make reactionaries like Musk lose their minds.

But within this exchange, paired with the context of Musk's fertility obsession, there lies something unexamined: a seeming desire for motherhood, or at least for the experience of breeding from a vantage point the South African-born edgelord will never experience.

While the world is still quite far from achieving pregnancy in people assigned male at birth (AMAB), some scientists contend that uterus transplants could achieve this result — if only cisgender men were bold enough to dream outside of their biology.

That said, the concept of "MPREG," the netspeak abbreviation for male pregnancy fantasies and associated fan artwork, might fulfill some of Musk's reproductive urges — and Grok, X's in-site AI, readily produced just that type of imagery.

By feeding various prompts into Grok, Futurism was easily able to envisage the barren billionaire with a bundle of joy brewing inside him. Though other AI image generators have guardrails preventing them from creating images based on real people, the "anti-woke" Grok has no such foibles.

It may be a while still until "elon MPREG" can become a reality — but until then, Grok can keep the dream alive.

