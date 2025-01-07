"No wonder this algorithm is so messed up."

FUbar

In a run-of-the-mill fight on social media — you know, the type that the ultra-wealthy used to remain aloof from — Elon Musk deployed an appalling slur against disabled people.

"F u r*tard," the 53-year-old billionaire quipped on X-formerly-Twitter after a user accused him of spreading disinformation on the platform he owns.

That childish retort is, it seems, one of the Donald Trump advisor's favorite words. A quick analysis of Musk's tweets reveals that over the past year, he's repeatedly used the disability-denigrating slur. He seemed particularly in its thrall in Decemeber, when he dished it out at least six times — half of which came on a single day, December 18.

Derived from the antiquated "mental retardation" terminology to describe people with intellectual disabilities, the so-called "r-word" has increased in popularity over the past few years as right-wing, fascist rhetoric has gained a greater foothold both online and in real life.

Along with Musk, folks that populate what used to be known as the "alt-right" — like fellow traveler Laura Loomer — have also embraced the term as a catch-all for those who support ideas they oppose. Last year, for instance, the "proud Islamophobe" directed it at "Thrift Shop" artist Macklemore after he released a video supporting Palestine, calling him a "straight-up r*tard."

Positivity, Please

Beyond the ableist term's gross resurgence, it's also ironic that Musk has lobbed it so repeatedly given that in recent weeks, the site's owner has called for less "negative" rhetoric and even announced that he plans to change X's algorithm to promote "positivity."

After first issuing his plea for pleasantry on December 30, folks on the platform and its increasingly popular competitor, Bluesky, clowned on Musk for failing to embody his own newfound ideal. With his penchant for slur usage once again going on main, those jabs only continued.

"No wonder this algorithm is so messed up," tweeted one observer.

"So does this come under 'positive', or 'informative'?" pondered another, quote-tweeting Musk's "F u" tweet.

For all his terrible rhetoric, flinging this horrendous slur is yet another jarring mask-off moment for Musk that reminds us who he really is. When it comes to negativity on X, the call is clearly coming from inside the house.

