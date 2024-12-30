"Too late. You created this cesspool."

Golden Rule

Elon Musk just wants to be a wholesome guy.

On Sunday, the tech centibillionaire made a humble plea on his website X — formerly Twitter — to his over two hundred million followers: "Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform."

From many corners of X, the response Musk got wasn't quite what he had in mind. Many posts accused him of being a "hypocrite," The Huffington Post found, if not the prime source of negativity on the platform.

"You first," rejoined fellow billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

"Too late. You created this cesspool. You own it," quipped another user. "Hypocrite."

Healthy Disagreement

Elon's tweet is perhaps his attempt at turning over a new leaf following the H-1B1 debacle on his website, in which the far right nationalists in president-elect Donald Trump's base attacked him for supporting laxer immigration policy that would allow skilled foreign workers to come to the US, especially to ply their trade in the tech industry.

What ensued was a days-long meltdown from Musk — and to be fair, many of his opponents in the debate — that culminated with him swearing vengeance upon his enemies for all time.

"Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face," Musk wrote to an H-1B1 skeptic just days before his call for positivity. "I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend."

He also called his critics on the right "subtards" — a riff on his favorite slur against disabled people.

Fleeting Mood

To be fair — even though we really don't need to be — Musk was going toe to toe with flagrant racists who despise immigrants even more than he does.

But true to form, Musk has already returned to moaning about "wokism" and "DEI" and agreeing with posts that are out-and-out racism apologias.

"Is there a single person, anywhere on the planet, more lacking in critical self-awareness than this guy?" criticized author and journalist Robert Wright.

