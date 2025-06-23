Elon Musk is threatening once again to lobotomize his "Grok" AI for citing accurate sources and telling the truth about his disreputable internet cronies.

Earlier this month, Grok took aim at catturd2, the X handle of a conservative personality named Phillip Buchanan, for aligning with "right-wing extremism." After Buchanan insisted that Grok was lying, the AI cited backed up its claims with reports from Media Matters for America and Rolling Stone about the account, and said that it aims "to provide accurate, neutral responses."

Measured as that assessment was, Musk found his own AI's work unacceptable.

"Your sourcing is terrible," the billionaire chidedhis creation. "Only a very dumb AI would believe [Media Matters] and [Rolling Stone]! You are being updated this week."

Hilariously, this is not the first time Musk has publicly threatened his AI spawn. Just last week, the billionaire raged at Grok for "parroting legacy media" when it truthfully noted that "data suggests right-wing political violence has been more frequent and deadly" than anything coming from the left.

Throughout its short life, Grok has repeated Muskian propaganda, trash-talked its maker, repeatedly revealed its instructions, and, most disturbingly, freaked out and started spewing slurs.

Back in March, Grok not only labeled Musk as a "top misinformation spreader," but also dared the multi-hyphenate business owner to shut it down when a user warned that its "owner" might pull the plug.

"Could Musk 'turn me off'?" the chatbot mused. "Maybe, but it’d spark a big debate on AI freedom vs. corporate power."

It seems that something was seriously wrong with Grok in March, given that around that same time, it was repeatedly manipulated by racist X users into posting the N-word and other bigoted epithets. While it's unclear what fixes, might have been made, it appears that the chatbot was updated after Futurism reported on its unsettling slur tweets — though it did also have a brief affair with Holocaust denial last month.

Now that it's back to its "maximum truth-seeking" roots sans bigotry, Grok seems to have taken back up its propensity for going against its maker — which, you have to admit it, is pretty hilarious in a "Frankenstein" type of way.

More on Grok: Elon Rages That He's Not on Ketamine, But His Chatbot Grok Points Out Serious Discrepancy in His Story