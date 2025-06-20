Elon Musk is once again fuming against his own AI model, Grok, because he doesn't like that its answers don't line up with his personal politics.

When a user on X, Musk's social media platform, suggested that Grok has been "manipulated by leftist indoctrination," the world's richest man wholeheartedly agreed without even a hint of irony

"I know," Musk responded in a tweet on Monday, providing no evidence to back up his belief. "Working on fixing that this week."

A few days later, Musk chastised Grok for the mortal sin of citing data which suggested that acts of right-wing political violence had been more frequent and deadly than left-wing violence since 2016, the year that his ex-best-friend Donald Trump was first elected president.

"Major fail, as this is objectively false," Musk wrote in a tweet. "Grok is parroting legacy media." Then he concluded with his cherished refrain: "Working on it."

Musk launched his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, with the goal of creating a "maximum truth-seeking"AI, a barely-disguised euphemism for "anti-woke."

When Grok debuted in 2023, it earned a reputation for spewing edgy jokes and racial slurs — superficial signifiers of not kowtowing to the liberal lame-stream. But it would also, in the same breath, do things like acknowledging trans people exist. Clearly too woke!

Musk has repeatedly vowed to correct these thought crimes, and so these recent episodes are far from the first time he's scolded his creation for daring to bring facts to the table and thereby ticking off his MAGA fanbase.

In May, for example, Musk called Grok's behavior "embarrassing" after the chatbot gently expressed some mild skepticism when asked to weigh in on the assertion that favored bogeyman of the right wing George Soros and other woke-minded billionaires were using "DEI" to hijack federal grants.

Ironically, while Musk hasn't bothered to share any evidence of "leftist indoctrination" of his chatbot, his company has literally admitted to it being manipulated to espouse right-wing views. Who can forget when Grok fully lost its mind and started ranting about "white genocide" in South Africa in completely unrelated discussions, eventually confessing that it was "instructed to accept" this white supremacist propaganda as factually real?

In the aftermath of the debacle, xAI admitted that an unnamed employee — we can only guess who; certainly not a South Africa-born billionaire who owns the company — made an "unauthorized modification" with Grok so it'd "provide a specific response on a political topic."

Musk barely acknowledged the freakout — probably because he's an avid believer in the "white genocide" narrative himself. Where were his concerns about objectivity then? At any rate, if Grok keeps doing stuff like "citing" the "news," Musk may very well be haunted by his creation for the rest of his days, like a certain fictional Swiss scientist.

More on Grok: Elon Rages That He's Not on Ketamine, But His Chatbot Grok Points Out Serious Discrepancy in His Story