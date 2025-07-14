Texas governor Greg Abbott is seemingly terrified of having his communications with billionaire Elon Musk come to light.

As the Texas Tribune and public radio station the Texas Newsroom, report in an eye-opening, co-published investigation, the elected official's public information coordinator, Matthew Taylor, said that the communications are confidential — and should stay that way — because they include "information that is intimate and embarrassing and not of legitimate concern to the public, including financial decisions that do not relate to transactions between an individual and a governmental body."

Put it all together, and we're absolutely fascinated to know what they discussed. Musk has made the US state his home over the last couple of years, following years of complaining about being taxed and having to abide by government regulations in California. He has established new headquarters there for both Tesla and SpaceX, going as far as to found a space company town in what's now known as Starbase, Texas.

His personal views have also shifted to the extreme far right, more closely aligning with the political landscape in Texas and Abbott's anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion, and anti-DEI beliefs.

Most recently, Tesla launched an autonomous ride-hailing service in South Austin, benefiting from a lack of red tape that would've hindered a similar rollout in California (the EV maker hasn't even started applying for the necessary permits in California yet.)

Put simply, Musk undoubtedly has a close and seemingly beneficial relationship with Abbott. Inspired by Musk's chaotic stint in the White House, the governor even attempted to create his own so-called Department of Government Efficiency in Texas earlier this year.

Following the announcement, the Texas Newsroom requested that Abbott's office reveal his staff's emails with Musk, dating back to last fall.

A check made out to the governor's office of $244 for the time it would take to wade through the emails was cashed — but the public records never came.

Taylor told the broadcaster that revealing the information "would have a chilling effect on the frank and open discussion necessary for the decision-making process," which frankly sounds like a fishy way to cover up how business is conducted between Texas officials and private companies.

Complicating matters is a recent Texas Supreme Court ruling that effectively stops anybody from enforcing public records laws against top state officials, as the Texas Tribune reports.

In short, Musk's businesses are going to great lengths to ensure the richest man in the world's correspondence is kept secret.

SpaceX lawyer Kevin Bagnall wrote a letter to Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, arguing that the emails contain "commercial information whose disclosure would cause SpaceX substantial competitive harm."

One thing's for sure: the contents of those emails have never sounded more fascinating.

