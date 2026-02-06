Internet Sleuths Just Found Something About Elon Musk Getting a Massage in the Epstein Files

For a guy who keeps insisting he’s totally innocent of any accusations of wrongdoing with Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk’s name sure turns up a whole lot in the deceased sex criminal’s emails.

Now, internet sleuths have turned up more bizarre communications from Epstein that adds to the evidence that Musk had a much closer relationship to the convicted sex criminal than he let on.

In a September 2012 exchange with someone named “Kira D,” Epstein appears to be arranging some kind of massage for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who he stylized as “elon MUSK,” possibly to signify the entrepreneur’s perceived importance.

“perfect!!! let me know execly what he wants, will organize all) x,” Kira D responded in a typo-clad email.

Epstein then replies he left a voicemail with a person whose name has been redacted to see if they “want to do massage.”

“i will check,” Kira D assures.

In another exchange just one day later with an unknown recipient, Epstein reveals that Musk is supposed to come over to his house.

“where are you. is there anything cute ,, for you or for me? elon musk is coming to lunch at house. . so you will have time,” Epstein wrote, cryptically.

The unknown recipient replies that a redacted person “is ready with the girls.”

“They are going to electric room soon. I m thinking of leaving soon to meet them there… Talked to elan, he was looking at me,” they continued, possibly referring to Musk. “But his wife was hanging on him,” before adding that someone was bringing five girls “to the club.”

That September, email exchanges directly between Musk and Epstein showed that Epstein had invited Musk to his island. Musk responded, “Sounds good. I will try to make it.”

That exchange, as well as dozens of others, revealed that Musk had communicated extensively with Epstein, and not only accepted invitations to his island, but on some occasions asked to be invited. Musk also begged Epstein to let him attend one of his parties, and even asked “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Taken together, they poke gigantic holes in Musk’s long held insistence that he only met Epstein once at his Manhattan home and declined invitations to his island. Epstein also invited Musk to other events, including a dinner with Woody Allen, the influential filmmaker and actor who’s also been accused of child sex abuse.

Who Kira D is isn’t immediately clear. But in other emails contained in the newly released files, Kira communicated with Epstein about procuring young girls and models. “i might have another FANTASTIC girl from Minsk,” she wrote in an August 2012 email to Epstein. “problem is she is 18 on sept 29… amazing girl.”

