At a White House dinner, Trump megadonor and government hatchet man Elon Musk displayed a baffling lack of gravitas when he showed off a structure he made of flatware to a disinterested employee.

In videos of the incident that appears to have originated with X user @DaoKwoDo, a blockchain bro who also goes by the name "Books," Musk appears both detached and childlike when holding up a seeming DIY sculpture he'd made with a fork and two spoons.

Seated next to him at the dinner was Neuralink executive and four-time Musk babymama Shivon Zilis. Like the apparent Secret Service agent behind the pair, Zilis looked disinterested in her boss-slash-father-of-her-children's antics. As some of the clips show, a person behind the camera can be heard saying "Elon, what the hell are you doing?" multiple times as he shows off his creation — all while president Donald Trump is literally an arm's reach away.

Rizzius Maximus > Kekius Maximus 🥄 pic.twitter.com/8cq9iP4ftR — Books (@DaoKwonDo) March 22, 2025

Between the vacant look on Musk's face and the seemingly languid duration of the spectacle, folks online have suggested that the multi-hyphenate businessman may have been under the influence of ketamine, his drug of choice that's said to have stymied his efforts to get a higher security clearance.

In one hilarious X post, for instance, a user joked that Musk's weird performance is "showing how you can build a spaceship with cutlery if you take enough ketamine."

"I’m really excited that people are going to just have to keep doing the 'his brain is working at speeds we can’t comprehend' thing," another user quipped, "as Elon continues to demonstrate that he is one of the stupidest men alive, who is also on ketamine."

While some suggest that Musk is "high as a kite," others said that overall, it's hard to tell if the cringey display was a result of the horse tranquilizer or simply "Elon being Elon."

Regardless of any substances the billionaire may or may not be on, it's a bizarre thing to be caught on camera — and indicative of the kind of nonserious spectacles the world's richest man is indulging in while he claims to be taking a chainsaw to the entire federal government.

