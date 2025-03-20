Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's transgender daughter, is opening up about her "cringe" dad.

Speaking to Teen Vogue for her second-ever interview, the 20-year-old college student revealed that her billionaire dad doesn't take up much real estate in her brain.

"I'm not giving anyone that space in my mind," Wilson told the magazine. "The only thing that gets to live free in my mind is drag queens."

Unfortunately, the same can't be said of Musk, who has repeatedly trashed Wilson — the eldest of his 14 known children alongside her twin brother Griffin — for living her life authentically as a trans woman.

Though she didn't reveal the exact age at which she came out, Wilson — who was able to access gender-affirming care as a minor thanks primarily to her mother's support — suggested that her mom knew she was trans before she did.

"When I came out to her, she was like, 'Yeah, that figures,'" she told Teen Vogue. "She kind of [pieced it together], so when I came out, she pretended to be slightly surprised for 30 seconds and then was like, 'Yeah, honey. Okay.'"

Musk, on the other hand, was a harder egg to crack — though apparently Wilson came out long enough ago that he did, eventually, sign off on the medical interventions that allowed her to transition before she turned 18.

"No, he was not as supportive as my mom," she explained. "First of all, I had not talked to him in months — in months — so I had to get f*cking parental consent to get testosterone blockers and [hormone replacement therapy]."

That personal and clearly painful anecdote highlights one of the more puzzling aspects of Musk's trajectory — that for all his technolibertarianism, he hasn't always ascribed to such hard-right politics he does today.

On that note, Wilson was unequivocal — and pushed back against the suggestion that her transition made her dad into a fascist.

"It's such a convenient narrative, that the reason he turned right is because I'm a f*cking tr*nny, and that's just not the case," she said. "That's not what that does to people. Him going further on the right, and I'm going to use the word 'further'... is not because of me. That's insane."

She also called out her father's "Nazi salute sh*t," a reference to his apparent Sieg Heil at Trump's inaugural festivities in January, "insane."

"Honey, we're going to call a fig a fig," she said, "and we're going to call a Nazi salute what it was."

Though she's deeply concerned about the world her father is building alongside Donald Trump, Wilson is not afraid of the world's richest man.

"He's a pathetic man-child," she said. "Why would I feel scared of him?... I don't give a f*ck. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh, no, I'm trembling."

Wilson's entire interview, which touches on much more than her infamous father, is worth a read — and her insistence that her dad is "cringe" is one that we all can agree with.

