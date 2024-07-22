"I don't know why they [are] being so obstructionist."

Heavy Allegations

Lawyers for X-formerly-Twitter are, for some reason, refusing to provide one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims with information from her own account.

As Business Insider reports, attorneys representing artist and Epstein victim Rina Oh Amen have repeatedly tried to get the Elon Musk-owned social network to provide them access to her locked-out accounts.

In response to those subpoenas, however, lawyers for X told the attorneys that they should ask Oh Amen — even though the information release demands were sent at her behest.

The subpoenas came amid legal disputes between the artist and Virginia Giuffre, perhaps the most well-known Epstein victim due to her allegedly being recruited at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. On Twitter, Giuffre accused Oh Amen of faking being a victim to get money from a fund set up for others Epstein had abused, recruiting other girls to be part of his sex trafficking ring, and cutting her leg.

In response, Oh Amen sued Giuffre for defamation, who then countersued and alleged that the artist had also sexually assaulted her. Oh Amen then countersued that suit, accusing Giuffre of doing the same to her.

The Quiet Place

While the legal maneuvering between the two women is enough to make one's head spin, the proceedings between them have, as lawyers for both parties said in legal filings viewed by Business Insider, gone "amicably" as their representatives openly began sharing the documents requested for each side's discovery.

Because she'd been suspended from one account and locked out of another, Oh Amen can't get her own Twitter data — and now, X remains the only holdout that's holding up the case.

"If they complied, ultimately, I could set a trial date and get this matter resolved," Oh Amen's attorney Alexander Dudelson told BI. "This is actually preventing us from pushing forward right now."

Even Giuffre's attorneys are shocked by X's stonewalling.

"It doesn't make sense," Giuffre's lawyer Kathleen R. Thomas exclaimed. "Why wouldn't you be able to get your own information in this situation? The plaintiff is doing the right thing."

Thomas has since asked the judge in the latest suit to begin the process of compelling X to comply with the subpoenas, which as BI notes will take more time.

When the publication reached out to X, its reporters were met with an automated email telling them that the company was "busy."

"I don't know why they were being so obstructionist about this subpoena," Thomas said. "It's baffling to me."

