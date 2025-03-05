It's been more than a week since Elon Musk offered to go on "The Daily Show" — and it appears that he's already backing out.

On Monday evening, Stewart took the unelected billionaire head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to task for not following up on his claim that he would sit for an interview if it "airs unedited" — which is, as the newly returned host notes, how it always goes for in-studio appearances.

After the show's account said Stewart would be "delighted" to bring Musk on, however, the SpaceX and Tesla owner issued a cryptic quip saying that is Stewart "much more a propagandist than it would seem."

Though it's not an outright refusal, that comment coming in the days after the "Daily Show" host publicly challenged Musk to play ball suggests that, as he did with his abandoned cage match with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg back in 2023, be trying to weasel his way out of an interview that would almost certainly make him look foolish and unprepared.

Dispelling Musk's "propagandist" charge, Stewart said that although he has "some criticisms" about DOGE — an understatement, given that he got so worked up when bashing the agency that he broke a mug and hurt his hand during his inaugural post-retirement episode — he generally is in support of more efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

Addressing Musk directly, the host suggested that there's neither harm nor foul if Musk chooses not to go on the show — but lying about it seems like a bridge too far.

"Can we just drop the pretense that you won’t do it because I don’t measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times?" Stewart said. "Because, quite frankly, that’s bullshit. You know it, I know it. Bullshit."

It's obviously too soon to tell whether or not the South African emerald scion will, for once, live up to his word. Given that we haven't seen Stewart this feisty for a while, Musk may have good reason for his cold feet.

More on Musk: You Can See When Elon Musk Actually Sleeps by Analyzing His Tweets, and It's Terrifying