Elon Musk is apparently headed to "The Daily Show" — where his interview with Jon Stewart will air unedited.

News of this all-star showdown comes fresh on the heels of Stewart's return to the small screen, which saw the satirical host delivering an anti-Musk tirade so fiery that he smashed a mug and injured his hand in the process.

That incredible moment during Stewart's Monday night show came as he took the billionaire not-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to task for sacking roughly 30,000 federal workers in the name of saving money.

"How about we just close down the carried interest loophole on hedge funds that’s worth $1.3 billion a year?" Stewart suggested during the impassioned segment. "Oh, how about we stop the $2 trillion we’ve given to defense contractors to build a fighter jet that blows, when everybody knows the next war is going to be fought with drones and blockchain, whatever that is, holy sh*t!"

Jon Stewart injured his hand on The Daily Show Monday night after smashing a mug on his desk. #DOGE #thedailyshow pic.twitter.com/5bQV1mMnYP — LateNighter (@latenightercom) February 25, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Musk's fanboys began calling for their dear leader's rebuttal after he was owned so thoroughly by Stewart. He replied to one such stan by promising "will do it if the show airs unedited" — and it looks like he may get his wish.

"We'd be delighted!" the show responded from its X account, putting the ball in Musk's court and seemingly agreeing to his terms.

Stewart may be a comedian, but he has a long history of coming into interviews after doing extraordinary preparation research — and disemboweling blowhards like Musk.

Those whose birth years don't begin with a "20" may recall that more than two decades ago, Stewart destroyed then-CNN host Tucker Carlson when appearing as a guest on "Crossfire," the conservative talking head's old political debate show. With guns blazing, the late-night legend said he refused to be the show's "monkey" when Carlson asked him why he wasn't being funny, and proceeded to call the perennially confused bowtie-wearer a "dick" right to his face.

And that's without getting into Stewart's famed debate with the later-disgraced Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly — or any of his scorching exchanges on the "Daily Show" or his short-lived "The Problem With Jon Stewart," where he gained an even harsher reputation for guillotining political figures with strong opinions and few facts to back them up.

If that description sounds familiar these days, Musk may want to back out like he did with the cage match he agreed to have with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

While there's not much more information about this slated interview at press time, it's clear that "The Daily Show" means business. If Musk actually does sit down to talk to Stewart, the newly-returned host is almost certainly going to show him — and America — who's boss.

More on Stewart's battle fuel: Elon Musk Has Sucked Up $38 Billion in Aid From the Federal Government, and Now He's Slashing That Help for Others