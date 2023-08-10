Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer

Chicken.

ExcuseX

X-formerly-Twitter owner Elon Musk is desperately trying to get out of sparring with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk has already come up with plenty of excuses to wriggle out of a fight with his rival, such as claiming he needs to have surgery.

Now, Musk has come up with an even sadder suggestion: he wants to have a "noble" debate with Zuckerberg, instead of the hand-to-hand combat that seems to be causing him increasing terror.

"That sounds like a good idea too," he tweeted in response to TED curator Chris Anderson, who proposed a "cage match DEBATE" titled "How to build an amazing future."

"No holds barred," Anderson wrote. "Except actual holds."

"This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport," Musk wrote in response. "We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes."

It doesn't take much to read between the lines: Musk, who's in his 50s, is absolutely terrified of fighting Zuckerberg, a noted hobbyist fighter in his physical prime.

Words Fight

Last week, Zuckerberg was ready to throw down right then and there.

"I'm ready today," he wrote in a Threads post, replying to a tweet in which Musk claimed to be "lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight."

"I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed," Zuckerberg wrote. "Not holding my breath."

The Meta CEO also took aim at Musk's suggestion to live stream the "Zuck v Musk fight" on X, with proceeds going to "charity for veterans."

Zuckerberg wasn't convinced, shooting back over the weekend that they should "use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity."

Musk seems mildly hopeful about his chances of winning against Zuckerberg, who has actual experience when it comes to fighting, and isn't just hefting dumbbells in the workplace.

"If the fight is short, I probably win," Musk pondered. "If long, he may win on endurance."

Endurance certainly won't be Musk's strong suit. According to him, he weighs almost twice as much as Zuckerberg and has copped to questionable lifestyle habits.

More on the fight: Elon Musk Already Making Excuses Ahead of Fight With Zuckerberg