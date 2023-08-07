Confident as always.

Held Back

X-formerly-known-as-Twitter CEO Elon Musk just doubled-down on his commitment to fight Mark Zuckerberg. In the same breath, of course, he's already hedging his bets.

Recall: This all started in June, after Musk claimed in an offhanded Twitter reply that he'd be "up for a cage match" with the Meta/Facebook CEO. Calling his bluff (or losing his cool), Zuckerberg responded in kind (or took the bait) with "Send Me Location," and the fight was on.

Or it was supposed to be. After a month of radio silence on the fight, Musk announced Sunday that the eventual fight would be livestreamed on his platform X — while casually tacking on quite a big excuse for why the "exact date is still in flux," which is: he may actually be in no condition to fight.

"I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow," he said in a tweet.

"May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Ghosting a Date

Of course, back issues are no joke, and some of Musk's fans have plead him to pull out in light of this, to which Musk only had to say: "Nobody lives forever."

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg claims he's struggled to get Musk to commit to a date, even before these latest health developments. "I'm ready today," he wrote in a Threads post that same day. "I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Zuckerberg, normally akin to the emotiveness of a plausible alien or pseudo-humanoid, has exhibited rare glimpses of genuine human emotion in his excitement for the bout. After all, he is actually trained in Jiu Jitsu. Adding to his cred in the ring, Zuck recently sparred with some of the best fighters in the world: UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Weigh In

Meanwhile, in a less convincing show of force, Musk has brawled with podcaster (and noted Musk sycophant) Lex Fridman. Moreover, his idea of preparation — and a flex — is curling dumbbells during office meetings. Vertebrae problems notwithstanding, Musk sincerely thinks his sheer mass — 300 pounds, he recently clarified — will help him prevail, having previously bragged about his fight move 'The Walrus,' "where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

"I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions," he tweeted on Sunday.

Hopefully Musk gets on with it, lest all this peacocking be for nothing. One CEO deeply polarizing, the other universally reviled, both with a strange penchant for rebranding their globally-recognized brands into something people despise. Together, a showdown for the ages.

