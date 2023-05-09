He won two gold medals!

It's no secret that Meta-formerly-Facebook CEO and all-around hobby guy Mark Zuckerberg loves to fight. Back when the Metaverse was still his company's "North Star," Zuck partook in a martial arts-centered promo for Meta's AR products, and recently even bought out an entire UFC arena so that he, his horrified wife, and a few colleagues could enjoy a big-name fight in what was presumably a little too much silence (at least for our taste.)

This weekend, Zucko proved once and for all that his interest in fighting also isn't just for Metaverse promotion. As USA Today reports, the boar-slaying Silicon Valley CEO competed in his very first jiu-jitsu competition this weekend — and he did great, actually, taking home two gold medals and one silver.

"Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team," Zucko wrote in a Sunday Instagram post memorializing the event, kindly adding a "thank you" note to his trainers, along with a few medal emojis for good measure.

We're not jiu-jitsu experts by any means, but from the videos captured of the event, the guy looks like he knows what he's doing.

One of Mark Zuckerberg's Brazilian Jiu Jitsu matches pic.twitter.com/KKS2h4dALo — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 8, 2023

Zuck'd by the Zuck

But while congrats are surely in order, we must say that there's something a little surreal about seeing one of the world's richest and most powerful men battling it out in what very much appears to be a high school gymnasium (USA Today was unable to determine the location of the tournament).

"Imagine trying to get to class and Zuck is walking to the gym," wrote one Instagram commenter.

And on that note, other commenters pointed out how bizarre it probably was for the other fighters in the room — let alone the folks who actually had to fight the guy who built Facebook.

"Damn," wrote the Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, "imagine getting zuck'ed by the Zuck."

That said, though, hobbies are a good thing, and kicking ass on the jiu-jitsu mat seems like a healthy way to cope with that invitation to the White House that got lost in the mail. And just as a general note, we might advise anyone competing in any Bay Area-located fist-slash-sword-fighting competitions in the near future to keep an eye peeled for Zucko.

