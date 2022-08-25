Labor Day Weekend is one of the best times of year to score a good discount on gear for just about everything, but some of the top deals we’ve found will set you back less than $100. In some cases, you’ll pay close to that amount for an item that’s typically closer to twice the price, but in others you’re going to get a bonafide bargain. Regardless, you’ll be amazed at how much value you’ll get from the deals we’ve found, and will continuously update this story as new sales pop up and old ones end.

Best Tech Deals

Logitech

Logitech C922x 1080P Webcam, $69.99 (Was $99.99)

Webcams are an essential part of a remote work or school computer setup, and you won’t want to look blurry to your colleagues and classmates. Logitech’s webcams are world class, and while its C922x was designed with gamers in mind, it’ll work just as well for your next Zoom work call or FaceTime with friends and family. This 1080P webcam supports features like autofocus and light correction, which will optimize the way you look regardless of your room’s conditions. You can tweak these settings manually by downloading the optional Logitech Capture app, which is available for Windows and MacOS. Finally, the C922x can save you additional money thanks to its stereo microphone system, which will sound a lot better than the small mic built into your laptop’s lid. If you’re on a desktop machine without a webcam or microphone, this two-for-one deal is an even better value.

Best Smart Home Deals

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $61.43 (Was $79.99)

Leviton Decora Smart WiFi Light Switch, $49.99 (Was $80)

GE Cync Smart Bulb (2-Pack), $24.99 (Was $33.99)

Ring Video Doorbell, $84.99 (Was $99.99)

Blink Mini (2-Pack), $34.99 (Was $64.99)

Eufy Security Floodlight Camera, $99.99 (Was $199.99)

Best Mobile Accessory Deals

Xenvo Shutterbug, $18.99 (Was $25.99)

Anker 10000mAh Portable Charger, $31.99 (was $39.99)

Joby GorillaPod Compact Tripod, $49.19 (Was $99.95)

Fugetek 51-inch Selfie Stick, $14.99 (Was $26.99)

Anker 40W USB-C Car Charger, $23.99 (Was $29.32)

Twelve South BookBook CaddySack, $49.99 (Was $59.99)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $86.99 (was $99.99)

Best Computer Accessory Deals

Logitech M557, $23.49 (was $39.99)

Samers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, $29.99 (was $38.99)

Besign LSX3 Laptop Stand, $22.39 (Was $32.99)

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard, $19.99 (Was $49.99)

Razer Basilisk V3, $61.99 (Was $69.99)

Best Audio Deals

House of Marley

House of Marley Positive Vibration 2, $39.99 (Was $69.99)

When was the last time you used a piece of tech that was legitimately environmentally friendly? House of Marley’s Positive Vibration 2 headphones live up to their name thanks to their eco-friendly materials, which include reclaimed organic cotton, sustainably harvested wood, and recycled plastic. The headphones’ eco-friendly construction is complemented by a bunch of great hardware, including a 40mm dynamic driver, plushly padded ear cups, and a microphone that’ll allow you to take calls on the go. House of Marley says the Positive Vibration 2s last up to 10 hours per charge, which is more than enough to get you through an entire day of music listening. We’d feel comfortable recommending this pair of headphones at their original price, but you won’t find a better pair for under $40.

Best Speaker Deals

Edifier G2000 Gaming Computer Speakers, $99 with coupon (Was $109.99)

JBL Clip 4, $49.95 (Was $79.95)

Sony SRS-XB13, $48 (Was $59.99)

Logitech Z407 Bluetooth Computer Speakers, $92.99 (Was $119.99)

Polk Audio T15, $99 (Was $149)

OontZ Angle 3 Ultra, $69.99 (Was $99.99)

Tribit StormBox Pro, $99.99 with coupon (Was $119.99)

Best Headphone Deals

Sennheiser HD 350BT, $78.89 (Was $119.95)

Sony WHCH710N, $98 (Was $149.99)

Audio-Technica ATH-M20X, $49 (Was $69)

Skullcandy Hesh, $86.68 (was $134.99)

Best Soundbar Deals

Sony S100F, $98 (Was $129.99)

Hisense HS214, $99.99 (Was $149.99)

TCL Alto 6+, $99.99 (Was $129.99)

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon

Kindle, $64.99 (Was $89.99)

The entry-level Kindle is a magnificent device if you’re a digital bookworm whose eyes are getting tired of looking at a phone or tablet display. The Kindle’s e-ink screen doesn’t give off as much light, and makes reading text a lot easier — especially for extended periods of time. The Kindle’s e-ink display is also far less reflective, so you can read outside on a sunny day without being distracted by a glare. The Kindle has 8 GB of storage, which is enough space to hold hundreds of books or a handful of audiobooks, and a battery that’ll last weeks between charges (but if you use the Kindle’s backlights to read at night, you may need to plug it in more often). If you’ve been trying to get back into reading, or want to carry your library around in your bag, don’t miss this Kindle deal.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (Was $49.99)

Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (Was $119.99)

Echo Dot (4th Gen), $39.99 (Was $49.99)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $39.99 (Was $84.99)

Fire HD 8, $69.99 (Was $89.99)

Fire HD 10, $99.99 (Was $149.99)

