With summer ending soon (maybe too soon for some), the sound of bells and disgruntled students will soon be filling the halls again. Fortunately, there are plenty of back-to-school sales just in time to fill backpacks and desks with everything they need to get through the year.

These days, kids, teens, and college students relying on a lot more on technology. There are an unbelievable amount of back-to-school sales, but finding the best ones for the latest in tech can be like cracking a code. We’ve done the work for you and rounded up the best back-to-school deals going on right now, so you can make the long nights of homework, studying, and of course procrastinating, just a little bit easier.

Best Router and Range Booster Deals

How can you get your work done when your WiFi is spotty? And the rest of the family will encounter weak signals if one person is streaming shows or playing games. The TP-Link Deco X20 System is a game changer if you struggle to keep a reliable connection, and with the three-pack, you have a whole-home mesh system ready to take on even the most data-heavy usage. Cover up to 5,800 feet with strong, fast WiFi and eliminate the dreaded dead zones.

The TP-Link Deco X20s allow you to connect up to 150 devices — not that you’d ever need that many, but they’re strong and fast enough to support them. With easy set up, two 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports each (six in total for the three-pack), and voice controls, this system is designed with an array of innovative features. The Deco app helps you stay in control of your network, while parental controls allow you to customize each connected device’s profile, so you can manage, limit, and monitor your kids’ internet usage and keep them safe. All of this and more for less than $200 is quite a bargain.

Amazon eero 6 Mesh WiFi Routers (3-Pack), $169 (Was $199)

Google WiFi AC1200, $69.99 (Was $99.99)

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro WiFi 6 Router, $185.41 (Was $246.99)

NETGEAR Nighthawk Cable Modem WiFi Router Combo, $115 (Was $217.99)

HNK WiFi 6 Router, $55.99 (Was $69.99)

TP-Link AC2600 WiFi Extender, $89.99 (Was $149.99)

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender RE300, $34.99 (Was $49.99)

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router Archer AX21, $89.99 (Was $99.99)

Best Laptop Deals

Lenovo

Get your writing, streaming, and video chatting done all in one place. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a lightweight, wallet-friendly option for students — and at over $200 off, it’s the obvious choice to get now. The IdeaPad’s size makes for easy transportation between classes or on the road and has surprisingly high resolution on its 14-inch Full HD screen. Dolby Audio powers the speakers, so sound comes through brilliantly, whether you’re listening to music, watching YouTube, or catching up on the latest lecture.

The integrated 720p webcam has a privacy shutter and built-in microphones, so no external devices are needed. Although, if you did want to connect a mouse, keyboard, or anything else, the Bluetooth capability, two USB 3.0s, USB 2.0, 3.5mm combo audio and DC jack, HDMI, and SD card reader make this a piece of cake. The IdeaPad also comes with Alexa compatibility, so you can ask questions, add events to your calendar, or play a song all with voice controls. This laptop has everything the average student, at-home worker, or casual user could possibly need, so be sure to grab it now before this unbeatable sale ends.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, $368 (Was $479.99)

ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210, $199.99 (Was $249.99)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, $911.99 (Was $999.99)

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop, $129.99 (Was $199.99)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop, $760 (Was $839.99)

Fusion5 14.1-Inch Laptop, $169.99 (Was $349.99)

Alienware x15 R1 Laptop, $1,759.99 (Was $1,999.99)

Dell Inspiron 16 5625, $854.98 (Was $920.99)

HP Pavilion 15, $829 (Was $949.99)

HP Pavilion Business Laptop, $1,069 (Was $1,149)

MacBook Air (2022), $1,099 (Was $1,199)

14-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $1,899 (Was $1,999)

16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $2,399 (Was $2,699)

Best Laptop Accessory Deals

Viewsonic

Sometimes your laptop or tablet doesn’t provide you with enough screen space to get the job done; or maybe your device’s screen is acting up but you don’t want to fork out hundreds on a brand new one. Solution? The ViewSonic VA1655 Monitor gives you an extra 15.6 inches of screen use, and weighing in at less than two pounds, you can take it anywhere. The flicker-free technology and blue-light filter make this a preferred screen to look at, and won’t cause you the same eye strain you may get with your other devices.

One USB-C cable connects audio, video, and data, and you won’t need to plug this monitor into the wall to turn it on — just connect it to your device. You can also plug in any external devices, like a mouse or USB drive, straight into the monitor via the USB hub along the side. The VA1655 supports laptops, PCs, and Apple/Mac operating systems, making this an incredibly versatile choice for any type of work (or play). At 35 percent off now, it’s a deal that can’t be missed.

Yarrashop Video Conference Lighting, $31.98 (Was $39.98)

Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand, $29.99 (Was $39.99)

SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD, $109.99 (Was $249.99)

Ziweo External DVD Drive, $18.52 (Was $36.88)

BENFEI USB C to HDMI Adapter, $10.39 (Was $18.99)

NIUTA USB WiFi Bluetooth Adapter, $20.69 (Was $39.99)

Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter, $69.99 (Was $79.99)

HP V28 28-Inch 4K Monitor, $199.99 (Was $379.99)

Best Docking Station Deals

Plugable Universal Docking Station, $139 (Was $159)

MOKiN Docking Station, $37.39 (Was $49.99)

LIONWEI Docking Station, $53.59 (Was $75.99)

Best Mouse Deals

Logitech M557 Mouse, $23.49 (was $39.99)



Nulea Wireless Trackball Mouse, $36.54 (Was $42.99)

Vssoplor Wireless Mouse, $9.59 (Was $11.99)

Best Webcam Deals

Logitech C922x 1080p Webcam, $69.99 (Was $99.99)

OBSBOT Tiny PTZ 4K Webcam, $229.99 (Was $269.99)

NexiGo N660 1080P Webcam, $31.99 (Was $49.99)

DEPSTECH 4K Webcam With Microphone, $54.39 (Was $69.99)

Best Keyboard Deals

Samers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, $29.99 (was $38.99)

Macally Premium Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard, $44.99 (Was $69.99)

Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Keyboard, $79.99 (Was $89.99)

Best Tablet Deals

Kindle

Getting kids to focus on reading can be a challenge, especially when done from a tablet that houses distractions galore. But with Kindle Kids, the entire library is right in their hands, wrapped in a fun cover, and completely distraction-free. The Kindle is designed for reading only, and doesn’t include games, access to videos, or anything else that could keep them from reading. The tablet features a black and white, glare-free display, can hold over a thousand ebooks, and the battery life lasts weeks before needing a charge.

Not only does the Kindle Kids make reading on the go easy, but it also incorporates learning tools to help your child as they read, like the Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise features. And of course, there’s features for parents to set age filters, add books to your child's library, set daily reading goals, and more in the Parent Dashboard. In this amazingly affordable bundle, you’ll get a 10th generation Kindle Kids, a one year membership to Amazon Kids+ (where you can access thousands of books, as well as other fun, kid-geared entertainment), a bright-colored cover, and a two year warranty. With almost 50 percent off, it’s definitely a contender for the best deal this back-to-school season.

Kindle, $59.99 (Was 89.99)

Kindle Paperwhite, $109.99 (Was $139.99)

Fire HD 10, $99.99 (Was $149.99)

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, $139.99 (Was $199.99)

Fire HD 8, $49.99 (Was $89.99)

Fire HD 8 Kids, $69.99 (Was $139.99)

iPad (2021), $299 (Was $329)

iPad Mini (2021), $599 (Was $649)

HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Graphics Drawing Tablet, $319.99 (Was $399.99)

Best Earbud Deals

Beats

Beats are renowned for their quirky design and high price tag, but for less than the price of a pair of AirPods, you can own a pair of Beats Studio Buds without sacrificing audio quality. The Studio Buds are the first pair of Apple-owned earbuds to feature quick pairing with Android devices, which is quite a feat given their prior exclusivity when it comes to non-Apple user-friendliness.

With powerful sound, two listening modes (Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode), and eight hours of listening time between charges, these earbuds are top of the line. The case allows for three full charges, making for an incredible 24 hours of listening to your tunes before you need to plug it in. The buds come with three soft eartips for optimal comfort and a proper seal, to ensure you’re experiencing the best possible sound. The Studio Buds are also water- and sweat-resistant, so they make for a great exercise companion. Plus, the built-in microphones make for clear audio when on a call or using voice assistance. It’s hard to believe these sleek little numbers are going for less than $100, so if you’ve been looking for your next pair of high-quality headphones, look no further.

Sony LinkBuds S, $148 (Was $199.99)

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless, $79.95 (Was $99.95)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $42.60 (Was $49.99)

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds, $248 (Was $279.99)

Meidong Bluetooth Earbuds, $29.99 (Was $39.99)

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 In-Ear Headphones, $289 (Was $399)

Best Over-Ear Headphone Deals

KPTEC Kids Foldable Headphones, $13.59 (Was $16.99)

iClever BTH12 Wireless Kids Headphones, $36.95 (Was $49.99)

V-MODA Crossfade Headphones, $149.99 (Was $199.99)

WYZE Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, $65.58 (Was $99.98)

House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Headphones, $39.99 (Was $69.99)

PurelySound E7 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $39.99 (Was $49.98)

Oladance Open Ear Headphones, $119.99 (Was $149.99)

Tapela E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $39.99 (Was $99.99)

SENNHEISER HD 450BT Headphones, $110 (Was $199.95)

