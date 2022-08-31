As the summer draws to a close, soak up the last bits of sun, break out the barbecue for a couple more cookouts, and of course, save tons of money with Labor Day weekend’s biggest sales. If you’ve been waiting to update your old gaming tech or bring your home office gear up to date, now is the best time to cash out on some great deals.

With every angle of your desk covered, from laptops to headsets, and webcams to printers, HP’s Labor Day deals can save you hundreds on everything you need. Whether you’re a PC-gaming champ, an occasional online shopper, or a full time YouTuber, save your cash and complete your set up with the best HP deals this Labor Day weekend.

Best Laptop Deals

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg200, $699.99 (Was $999.99)

HP

One of the most essential staples on your desk, at a cafe, or on the go. The HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 is designed for home use, portable workstations, or entertainment any time. With its 15.6-inch anti-glare, FHD (1920 x 1080) screen and precision touchpad, this laptop accommodates every setting. With the integrated 720p HD webcam, catch up with friends or join the weekly team meetings without having to connect any extra devices, as this laptop also comes with temporal noise reduction and built-in microphones. Running on the latest Windows 11, you can be sure that this powerful, little laptop will keep up with you as you jump from task to task.

According to HP, a single charge will grant you up to eight hours of power (depending on your usage), and the battery fast-charge feature will keep you going, so you can work away from your first cup of coffee of the day to quitting time. With speakers powered by Bang & Olufsen, you can enjoy your favorite music, shows, or videos with crystal-clear sound, and without having to connect your headphones. The Pavilion could become your favorite everyday tool, and for $300 less than the usual price, there couldn’t be a better time to buy.

More Deals on Laptops

HP Laptop 17-cn0097nr, $679.99 (Was $879.99)

HP Laptop 17z-cp000, $329.99 (Was $489.99)

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg000, $499.99 (Was $899.99)

HP Pavilion Laptop 15z-eh100, $429.99 (Was $619.99)

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15t-er000, $529.99 (Was $789.99)

HP Spectre x360 13.5-Inch 2-in-1, $1,099 (Was $1,249.99)

HP ENVY Laptop 17t-cr000, $799.99 (Was $1,099.99)

OMEN by HP Laptop 16t-b100, $899.99 (Was $1,159.99)

HP Chromebook x2 11-da0097nr, $359.99 (Was $569.99)

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13z-be100, $549.99 (Was $799.99)

HP 250 G8 Notebook PC, $729 (Was $849)

HP ProBook 445 14-Inch G9 Notebook PC, $929 (Was $1,272.31)

Best Deals on Desktops

HP ENVY All-in-One 34-c0340t, $1,729.99 (Was $1,999.99)

HP

For business and pleasure alike, look no further than the HP ENVY All-in-One desktop. With every aspect of your setup incorporated into one sleek, little package, you’ll save desk space, as well as time and money spent searching for compatible add-ons. For less than $1,800, get your computer, monitor, speakers, webcam, keyboard, mouse, and even wireless phone charger — a deal that truly needs to be seen to be believed.

The All-in-One features a 34-inch, 21:9 display, so you can see your work in a high resolution, perfect for photo and video editing, art, games, and shows. The magnetic, detachable camera can be used for the usual video call, or move it around to show off different angles of your work or room. Enjoy audio from Bang & Olufsen through two built-in speakers while you work wirelessly with your Bluetooth-compatible mouse and keyboard — or plug in your preferred, wired accessories with one of its many ports. As if all of this wasn’t enough, you can charge up your phone with the base of your monitor, which doubles as a wireless charger. Deals like these aren’t common, so be sure to grab it while it’s $270 off.

More Deals on Desktops

HP All-in-One 27-cb0156m, $749.99 (Was $849.99)

HP ENVY Desktop TE01-2275xt PC, $1,099.99 (Was $1,399.99)

HP ENVY Desktop TE01-2250xt PC, $479.99 (Was $599.99)

HP Slim S01-pF1048xt Desktop PC, $529.99 (Was $649.99)

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-3055xt, $829.99 (Was $999.99)

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225xt, $529.99 (Was $699.99)

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2165z, $579.99 (Was $749.99)

OMEN by HP 45L Gaming Desktop, $1,899.99 (Was $2,699.99)

OMEN 40L Desktop, $1,649.99 (Was $2,149.99)

Victus by HP 15L Gaming Desktop, $1,029.99 (Was $1,549.99)

Best Deals on Monitors

HP U32 4K HDR Monitor, $429.99 (Was $499.99)

HP

Many are making the shift to higher-quality televisions, and your computer monitor should be no different. Upgrade your desktop with the HP U32 4K HDR Monitor for a new perspective on your work. It will open your eyes to 1.07 billion colors, matching hues and shades with factory color-calibrated accuracy. Great for photographers, editors, and everyone in between, you can select your color preset depending on if you’re working on photos or web- and print-intended images.

The 31.5-inch, 4K UHD monitor is created for comfort, so you can be rest assured that the always-on blue-light filter will protect your eyes without affecting the accuracy of colors on the screen. Everyone works differently, so the ability to swivel this monitor between landscape and portrait, pivot the screen, and adjust its height or tilt means it’s just as versatile as you are. And, if you prefer a clutter-free workspace, this monitor only requires a USB-C for both data and power, making it a great choice for the minimalist user. Although this certainly isn’t the highest-end monitor out there, it’s a valuable asset with a discounted price that can’t be beat.

More Deals on Monitors

HP X34 UWQHD Gaming Monitor, $384.99 (Was $459.99)

HP X27 FHD Gaming Monitor, $184.99 (Was $259.99)

HP X24c Gaming Monitor, $159.99 (Was $209.99)

HP M24fd FHD USB-C Monitor, $174.99 (Was $249.99)

HP M24fw FHD Monitor, $139.99 (Was $209.99)

HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor, $224.99 (Was $379.99)

HP V24i FHD Monitor, $119.99 (Was $169.99)

HP V22v FHD Monitor, $94.99 (Was $134.99)

HP 32s Monitor, $189.99 (Was $239.99)

OMEN 27i Monitor, $379.99 (Was $399.99)

Best Deals on Printers

HP ENVY 6075 All-In-One Printer, $234.99 (Was $264.99)

HP

Just in time for the new school year, print, copy, and scan, all from one affordable piece of tech. The ENVY All-in-One Printer is a versatile, sleek tool that sits on any tabletop comfortably, and supports all of your household’s document or photo needs. Made from recycled electronics, and ink cartridges made from recycled plastic, this is a great choice for the sustainably minded buyer.

The ENVY makes printing from anywhere a breeze with the HP Smart app, so you can print, scan or copy photos, emails, and anything else, right from your phone, tablet, or laptop. With WiFi, Bluetooth capabilities, and a smart control panel, this printer is highly innovative, yet affordably priced. With this purchase, you’ll also receive two years of ink delivered straight to your door. When your ink levels are low, new cartridges are sent out automatically, and at a discounted price, so you’ll never have to worry. Buying now will save you $30 on an already fantastic price, but these deals won’t last long, so be sure to grab it while you can.

More Deals on Printers

HP Deskjet 4155e All-in-One Printer w/ 6 months Instant Ink, $99.99 (Was $124.99)

HP ENVY 6055e All-in-One Printer w/ 6 months Instant Ink, $139.99 (Was $169.99)

HP OfficeJet Pro 8035e All-in-One Printer w/ 12 months Instant Ink, $219.99 (Was $249.99)

HP LaserJet MFP M234sdwe Printer w/ 6 months Instant Ink toner, $199 (Was $249)

Best Deals on Keyboards

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $89.99 (Was $129.99)

A perfect addition to your tricked-out gaming setup, streaming base, or editing studio, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Keyboard is equipped for customization, to bring control to your fingertips. The solid steel frame and mechanical keys create a weighted, sturdy feeling to avoid slipping or fumbling when typing or gaming away. Easily adjust your audio with a large volume wheel, swap between media, profiles, and Game Mode with dedicated keys, and customize your per-key lighting and effects.

For a more unique, bright aesthetic, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 incorporates translucent ABS pudding keycaps and a light bar with RGB effects, so you can switch between work mode and gaming mode, or keep the party going all day long. This keyboard features multi-platform compatibility, so you don’t have to change out your gear when swapping between PC or console gaming. For such a multi-functional piece of equipment, this incredible price really sweetens the deal. And, with $40 off, you can even grab yourself a game with the money saved to test out your snazzy, new keyboard.

More Deals on Keyboards

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $64.99 (Was $89.99)

HyperX Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard, $29.99 (Was $49.99)

HP 450 Programmable Wireless Keyboard, $29.99 (Was $44.99)

HP Pavilion Wireless Keyboard 600, $16.99 (Was $39.99)

HP 650 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, $39.99 (Was $59.99)

HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300, $20.99 (Was $29.99)

HP 230 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, $22.99 (Was $39.99)

Best Deals on Mice

HP Spectre Rechargeable Mouse 700, $40.99 (Was $64.99)

HP

Get the accuracy and reliability you need with the Spectre Rechargeable Mouse 700, and for $24 off. With 1,200 Dots Per Inch (DPI), this sleek mouse boasts of exceptional accuracy and response on nearly any surface. Completely wireless and weighing in at .2 pounds, its lightweight build makes gaming, working, or casual browsing effortless, without unnecessary wires interrupting your flow.

This rechargeable mouse will last you months; HP says one charge can get you up to 11 weeks of use. Setting up the Spectre mouse is a seamless process, and it can be paired with up to four compatible devices, making it super easy to alternate between your laptop, desktop, tablet, and back. This great deal makes the Spectre 700 an easy choice, but if you’re unsure if it’s up to snuff, it also comes with a one-year warranty for your peace of mind. At just over $40 and with such universal use, this mouse is easily one of the best Labor Day deals on mice from HP.

More Deals on Mice

OMEN Vector Essential Mouse, $7.49 (Was $29.99)

HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse, $59.99 (Was $89.99)

HP 430 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse, $24.99 (Was $39.99)

HP 410 Slim Silver Bluetooth Mouse, $19.99 (Was $39.99)

HyperX Pulsefire Surge Gaming Mouse, $29.99 (Was $54.99)

HP Z3700 Dragonfly Blue Wireless Mouse G2, $13.99 (Was $21.99)

Best Deals on Accessories

HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset, $399 (Was $599)

HP Bluetooth Headset 500, $26.99 (Was $49.99)

HP 950 4K Webcam, $89.99 (Was $179.99)

HP 320 FHD Webcam, $23.99 (Was $39.99)

OMEN by HP Outpost Mousepad, $60.99 (Was $99.99)

OMEN Blast Headset, $24.49 (Was $79.99)

OMEN by HP Mouse Pad 300, $10.99 (Was $27.49)

HP Universal USB-C Multiport Hub, $99.99 (Was $119.99)

HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone, $89.99 (Was $139.99)

HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone, $34.99 (Was $59.99)

McAfee LiveSafe 2 Year Service, $106.98 (Was $179.98)

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, $111.99 (Was $149.99)

Microsoft 365 Family 12 Months, $89.99 (Was $99.99)

Microsoft 365 Personal 12 Months, $51.99 (Was $69.99)

For more great savings, check out:

Best Buy Labor Day Deals

Early Labor Day Deals

Razer Labor Day Deals

Labor Day Deals from Apple

Outdoor Labor Day Deals

Labor Day Deals on Amazon Hardware

Labor Day Deals Under $100

Back-to-School Deals

Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.