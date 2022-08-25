From the Dept. of Things to Buy

Get the Echo Show 5 at Half-Price With the Best Early Labor Day Deals on Amazon Hardware

Now is the perfect time to get an Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, or Fire tablet.

Yesterday by Brandt Ranj
Brandt Ranj/Futurism
Image by Brandt Ranj/Futurism

Amazon is the place to find thousands of early Labor Day deals, but the “everything store” saved some of the best discounts for its own hardware. You can save on Kindles, Echos, Fire TVs, and Fire tablets by shopping right now. The company is even offering a 20 percent discount plus store credit if you trade in your older Amazon hardware and upgrade to the latest version. If you’ve been holding out on making your home smarter, or want an inexpensive reading device or tablet, these are the first Labor Day deals you should check out.

We've also collected all of the best sales into one story, so you can easily find all the best early Labor Day 2022 deals.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $39.99 (Was $84.99)

The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) has all the same features as Amazon’s other smart speakers, but its five-inch display adds an entirely new layer of functionality. If you ask Alexa for the weekly weather forecast, you’ll actually see the highs, lows, and general weather conditions for each day rather than having to wait for the smart assistant to tell you about them. If you set a timer, or want to know the time, you’ll be able to check it at a glance. If you ask to play a song, you can see its lyrics, and select the next one by tapping the Show 5’s touch screen. 

Part of what makes the Echo Show 5 appealing is its relatively small size, which makes it the perfect smart speaker for a bedside table or desk. It may not be the biggest or most powerful smart speaker in Amazon’s portfolio, but at $39.99 you’d be hard-pressed to find a better early Labor Day deal in this price range.

Kindle, $64.99 (Was $89.99)

Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (Was $49.99)

Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (Was $119.99)

Echo Dot (4th Gen), $39.99 (Was $49.99)

Fire HD 8, $69.99 (Was $89.99)

Fire HD 10, $99.99 (Was $149.99)

For more discounts, check out our coverage of back-to-school deals and early Labor Day sales.
This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.

 


