Apple doesn't have an official Labor Day sale, but you can still save a lot of money on a MacBook, iPad, or a pair of AirPods by looking at deals from other stores. We were surprised to find decent discounts on the company's latest-generation gear, even devices that are just a few months old.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (Was $549)

The AirPods Max are Apple’s highest-end headphones, and they’re both better looking and more comfortable than most pairs we’ve tried. The AirPods Max are over-ear headphones that can communicate with Apple’s other gear, thanks to its custom-designed H1 processor. The processor is powerful enough to make micro adjustments to your audio to optimize the way it sounds without requiring you to manually move sliders on an EQ (equalizer).

The H1 also lets you listen to certain albums, movies, and TV shows in Spatial Audio, which allows you to get a surround sound-like experience from a pair of headphones. These high-tech features are available to Android and Windows users, but the AirPods Max will connect to those devices over Bluetooth. These technologies help the AirPods Max stand out, but the headphones also support common features like active noise cancellation and transparency mode. Apple says the AirPods Max get up to 20 hours of battery life per charge, which is more than enough for a transatlantic flight.

If you generally listen to music on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the AirPods Max are the ultimate pair of headphones, and the $70 discount you can get on Amazon right now helps justify the upgrade.

14-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $1,799 (Was $1,999)

16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $2,399 (Was $2,699)

iPad (2021), $299 (Was $329)

iPad Mini (2021), $749 (Was $799)

45mm Apple Watch Series 7, $329 (Was $429)

AirPods Pro, $179.99 (Was $249.99)

