Labor Day is the ceremonial ending to summer (don’t forget we have a few weeks left!), but you can break up your melancholy mood by taking advantage of some great deals. Labor Day Weekend sales are a great time to pick up everything from a new laptop to a better mattress without paying full price. These deals used to be limited to a short, three-day window, but a lot of great gear is on sale now.

The advantage of shopping for Labor Day deals early is that there’s less competition with fellow shoppers. You won’t run the risk of the item you want going out of stock at the last minute, and you’ll get your stuff early — a win-win. We’ve rounded up the best Labor Day deals you can get right now, and will continually update this story as new sales pop up and older ones end.

Best Home & Kitchen Deals

Kitchen counter space is a precious resource, and Cuisinart’s TOA-60 can help you optimize it. This appliance can function as a toaster oven or air fryer, and has separate settings for warming, broiling, and baking. The TOA-60 goes up to 450 degrees, which is nearly as hot as a traditional oven, which means you can use this countertop appliance for everything from making chicken wings to baking cookies. If you’re just starting a kitchen renovation, the TOA-60 can actually save you money since you won’t have to buy as many appliances. You may even lower your utility bill by using this gadget instead of an oven, since it’ll heat up more quickly.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Galanz ToastWave, $298 (Was $399.99)

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $399.95 (Was $459.99)

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $590.99 (Was $629.95)

Braun FP3020 12 Cup Food Processor, $199.99 (Was $349)

De'Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $169.95 (Was $207.95)

Best Mattress Deals

Original Casper Mattress (Twin), $1,165 (Was $1,295)

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress (Twin) $1,116 (Was $1,395)

Zinus Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress (Twin), $552 (Was $649)

Purple Mattress, $699 (Was $799)

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress (Twin), $799 (Was $899) [Use Promo Code ORGANIC]

Serta EZ Tote (Twin), $314.10 (Was $349)

Best Outdoors & Sports Deals

Who doesn’t want homemade pizza cooked in under two minutes? The Ooni Koda 12 is a gas-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of over 900 degrees, which is the level of heat you need to make thin-crust pizzas similar to the ones you’ll find in a pizzeria. The Koda 12 runs on gas, which means you won’t have to worry about continually feeding the oven wood to maintain its heat. It’ll take a little while to warm up, but you can cook pizzas one after the other after it’s reached its maximum temperature. If you entertain often, and love pizza, Ooni’s Koda 12 is a must-have.

Solo Stove Ranger with Stand Portable Outdoor Fire Pit, $249.98 (Was $349.99)

Snan Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, $229.99 (Was $409.99)

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler, $325 (Was $437)

Segway Ninebot F Series Electric Kick Scooter, $699.99 (Was $799.99)

Jackery Explorer 300, $299.99 (Was $349.99)

EF Ecoflow Delta Max + Solar Panel, $1,899 (was $2,199)

Best Tech Deals

A strong WiFi connection is a necessity in 2022, which is why this deal on a three-pack of Eero’s latest routers really stands out. The mesh WiFi system allows all three routers to communicate with one another to create a large network that can cover up to 5,500 square feet. Each router needs to be connected to power, but only one has to be connected to your modem with an Ethernet cable. Each of Eero’s routers are more powerful than the one provided by your internet provider, and will provide better, more reliable coverage than a WiFi repeater. Losing time to slow internet speeds, or working on a WiFi network with “dead zones” around your home will slow your productivity, which is why we highly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

Best Smart Home Deals

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $61.43 (Was $79.99)

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, $49.99 (Was $80)

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro WiFi 6 Router, $189.97 (was $246.99)

GE Cync Smart Bulb (2-Pack), $24.99 (Was $33.99)

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, $189.93 (Was $229.99)

Best Mobile Accessories Deals

Xenvo Shutterbug, $18.99 (Was $25.99)

Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit For iOS, $130.99 (Was $142.90)

Anker 10000mAh Portable Charger, $31.99 (was $39.99)

Joby GorillaPod Compact Tripod, $49.19 (Was $99.95)

Fugetek 51-inch Selfie Stick, $14.99 (Was $26.99)

Anker 40W USB-C Car Charger, $23.99 (Was $29.32)

Twelve South BookBook CaddySack, $49.99 (Was $59.99)

Best TV & Projector Deals

Hisense’s 65U7G is the best LCD TV we’ve ever tested, and will be a home theater upgrade for gamers, cinephiles, and sports fans alike. The 4K TV shows an incredible amount of detail when watching 4K or HD content, and we were especially pleased with how well it reproduced color. The TV has specific modes for certain activities, like gaming, which allow you to play the latest titles in the highest-possible resolution and highest-possible framerate. The 65U7G runs on AndroidTV, which means you can stream video and audio from popular services through apps built into the set, which is very convenient. If you’re considering getting a new television before the next NFL season or baseball postseason starts, the 65U7G is the one to get.

VIZIO 50-Inch M-Series 4K TV, $469.99 (Was $699.99)

Sony A80K 65-Inch 4K OLED TV, $1,798 (Was $2,299.99)

LG OLED C1 65-Inch OLED TV, $1596.99 (Was $2,499.99)

Amazon Omni Series 65-Inch 4K TV, $699.99 (Was $829.99)

Insignia F20 Series Smart HDTV, $139.99 (Was $199.99)

Best Projector Deals

Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector, $1,499.99 (Was $1,599.99)

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector, $499 (Was $649)

BenQ GV30 Portable Smart Projector, $549 (Was $599.99)

AAXA P6X Projector, $359.99 (Was $379.99)

NexiGo PJ20 Outdoor Projector, $249.99 (Was $319.99)

Best Laptop and Computer Deals

Microsoft’s Surface laptops are our favorite portable Windows machines, and the newest model is already on sale. The machine is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8 GB of RAM (memory), and 8 GB of storage. It should be powerful enough for most tasks, although it may struggle a bit with high resolution video and photo editing. This machine has a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack, and proprietary Surface port, so you’ll be able to plug in accessories without an adapter. Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 4 can last up to 17 hours on a single charge, but that depends on what apps you’re running, your laptop’s screen brightness, and whether you’re using its WiFi and Bluetooth antennas.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, $246.99 (Was $499.99)

HP Pavilion Business Laptop, $1,069 (Was $1,149)

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, $368.99 (Was $479.99)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop, $694.99 (Was $839.99)

HP Pavilion 15, $799.99 (Was $949.99)

Best Computer Accessory Deals

Logitech C922x 1080P Webcam, $69.99 (Was $99.99)

Logitech M557, $23.49 (was $39.99)

Samers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, $29.99 (was $38.99)

Plugable Universal Docking Station, $139 (Was $159)

Besign LSX3 Laptop Stand, $22.39 (Was $27.99)

ViewSonic VA1655 15.6-Inch 1080p Portable Monitor, $149.99 (Was $229.99)

HP V28 28-Inch 4K Monitor, $199.99 (Was $379.99)

Best Audio Deals

The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 were designed for travelers who need to tune out the world during flights, but they’re a helpful tool for commuters and home office workers alike. This pair of headphones used a custom-designed microphone system to “listen” to outside noises and neutralize them before they hit your ears. In practice, this means you won’t have to hear the loud sound of a jet engine or loud officemates ever again. If you work in an open office, or at home with multiple people, this will make a huge difference in how easy it is to focus. Bose says this pair of headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and be controlled hands-free using Alexa or the Google Assistant. If you travel often, or find sounds distracting while working, don’t miss this deal.

Best Speaker Deals

Klipsch The One II Tabletop Stereo, $177.99 (Was $299)

JBL Xtreme 3, $299.95 (Was $379.95)

Marshall Acton II, $225.99 (Was $279.99)

Denon Home 250, $399 (Was $499)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4, $140 (Was $209.99)

Best Headphone Deals

Sony LinkBuds S, $148 (Was $199.99)

Bowers & Wilkins PI7, $271.99 (Was $399)

V-MODA Crossfade LP2, $149.99 (Was $199.99)

House of Marley Positive Vibration 2, $39.99 (Was $69.99)

Sennheiser HD 450BT, $101 (Was $199.95)

Best Soundbar Deals

Sonos Arc, $895.95 (Was $949)

Roku Streambar, $111.67 (Was $129.99)

Sony S100F, $98 (Was $129.99)

SAMSUNG HW-S61B, $297.99 (Was $347.99)

Hisense HS214, $99.99 (Was $149.99)

Best Apple Deals

Apple never discounts its own gear, but you can save $100 on its all-new MacBook Air thanks to this Labor Day deal. This discount stands out because the new MacBook Air is only a couple of months old, and backordered on Apple’s site. The machine features Apple’s M2 processor, which is powerful enough to handle everything from creating a slideshow to editing 8K video, 8GB of RAM (memory) and 256GB of storage. This laptop has an entirely new chassis, which is thinner overall than the laptop it replaces. It features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack, which you can use to plug in all sorts of peripherals. Apple says this MacBook Air can last up to 18 hours per charge, but that depends on the task you’re doing, your screen’s brightness level, and whether you’re using its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas. Overall, the MacBook Air is an excellent choice for students or office workers, and we’re sure this deal won’t last long.

14-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $1,799 (Was $1,999)

16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021), $2,399 (Was $2,699)

iPad (2021), $299 (Was $329)

iPad Mini (2021), $749 (Was $799)

45mm Apple Watch Series 7, $329 (Was $329)

AirPods Pro, $179.99 (Was $249.99)

Best Amazon Deals

The entry-level Kindle is a magnificent device if you’re a digital bookworm whose eyes are getting tired of looking at a phone or tablet display. The Kindle’s e-ink screen doesn’t give off as much light, and makes reading text a lot easier — especially for extended periods of time. The Kindle’s e-ink display is also far less reflective, so you can read outside on a sunny day without being distracted by a glare. The Kindle has 8 GB of storage, which is enough space to hold hundreds of books or a handful of audiobooks, and a battery that’ll last weeks between charges. If you use the Kindle’s backlights to read at night, you may need to plug it in more often. If you’ve been trying to get back into reading, or want to carry a library around in your bag, don’t miss this Kindle deal.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $29.99 (Was $49.99)

Fire TV Cube, $69.99 (Was $119.99)

Echo Dot (4th Gen), $39.99 (Was $49.99)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $39.99 (Was $84.99)

Fire HD 8, $69.99 (Was $89.99)

Fire HD 10, $99.99 (Was $149.99)

