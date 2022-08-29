While many are champing at the bit for big savings on mid-sized sedans and mattresses this Labor Day, gamers of all stripes will be happy to know that Razer is offering some seriously stellar deals for the three-day weekend. Whether you game on consoles or PC, Xbox Series or PS5, there are plenty of can’t-miss offers if you want to upgrade your current rig. Here’s a selection of the best Razer Labor Day Deals.

Best Razer Labor Day Deal

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, $2,299.99 (Was $2,599.99)

Razer

In not-so-recent history, gaming laptops always paled in performance compared to tower-style PCs. The Razer Blade line of gaming laptops pack some serious specs in a portable space and are powerful enough to go toe-to-toe with their bulky brethren. Its 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-Core processor ensures blazing fast speeds, even when playing on the highest performance settings. The QHD display also doesn’t slouch when it comes to response times for smooth, sharp visuals, whether you’re working, gaming, or simply streaming. It comes with 1 TB of hard drive space standard, so you can download most (if not all) of your Steam Library, with room to spare. Best of all, for a limited time, you can shave $300 off the price.

Best Razer Mice Deals

Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse, $39.99 (Was $69.99)

Razer

How fast is your mouse? For competitive gaming, speed truly is everything, and Razer Orochi V2 is built for flawless performance without the need for a cord. This totally wireless mouse packs an advanced 18K optical sensor, so you don’t have to trade any of that precision for speed, or miss targets that slip out of your sights. While it does run on batteries, you can get up to 950 hours on a single charge, which is a little over five and a half weeks. Let's see if any other wireless device runs half as long. Best of all, this speed demon clocks in at under 60 grams and is incredibly lightweight despite its pristine build quality. It’s a great deal at full price, but a virtual steal with this Razer Labor Day deal.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse, $59.99 (Was $99.99)

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $34.99 (Was $59.99)

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse, $21.35 (Was $39.99)

Best Razer Keyboard Deals

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Gaming Keyboard, $69.99 (Was $129.99)

Razer

Space on any desktop is precious, especially when you consider how many accessories gaming rigs pack nowadays. Full keyboards hog a lot of real estate and 60 percenters will have you missing your arrow keys something fierce. So do what Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL does and split the difference. This keyboard is just as reliable and responsive as you want a mechanical gaming keyboard to be, with full RGB Chroma customization and a somewhat low profile to get the most out of a cluttered desktop. Best of all, it’s on sale for 46 percent off the original price.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard, $109.99 (Was $199.99)

Razer Huntsman Mini 60 Percent Gaming Keyboard, $79.99 (Was $129.99)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $98.84 (Was $139.99)

Razer Headset Deals

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox, $99.99 (Was $149.99)

Razer

For fantastic immersive gaming experiences, a great headset is not simply recommended, it’s essential. Razer Kaira Pro is built to work with the next-gen capabilities of the Xbox Series and Xbox One systems, with easy pairing and intense, rich audio quality. The built-in headset captures your voice perfectly for up to 20 hours on a single charge. While the headset is designed for Xbox systems, it pairs perfectly with PC and both Android and iOS mobile devices. For a limited time, you can save $50 on the price.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround-Sound Gaming Headset, $129.99 (Was $199.99)

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset, $69.99 (Was $99.99)

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, $54.99 (Was $129.99)

