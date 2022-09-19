Very few properties command as much loyalty, passion, and continued success as The Lego Company and “Star Wars,” which accounts for the demand for the best "Star Wars" Lego sets. Since their inception (in 1932 and 1977 respectively), they've only gotten more popular.

The collaborations between The Lego Company and “Star Wars” has led to dozens of “Star Wars” Lego sets being released over the years. The two companies have been in lockstep for so long that new “Star Wars” Lego sets are typically released in conjunction with the latest movie, so fans can have a piece of the new world they've just seen with them.

We've looked through all of the “Star Wars” Lego sets that are currently available and found the ones that really stand out because of their design, size, and other key attributes. Any fan of the “Star Wars” series would feel happy to display any of the best Lego "Star Wars" sets on a shelf, desk, or mantle.

— Best Overall: "Star Wars" Ultimate Millennium Falcon

— Best Budget: Lego "Star Wars" Stormtrooper Helmet

— Best Design: "Star Wars" The Jedi Death Star Final Duel

— Best Throwback: A New Hope Mos Eisley Cantina

— Best Modern: "Star Wars": "The Mandalorian" The Razor Crest

How We Picked the Best "Star Wars" Lego Sets

“Star Wars” Lego sets have the same basic set of assembly instructions as those tied into other popular franchises and the company's totally original designs. You begin by unboxing a package of different pieces, follow step-by-step instructions, and slowly build up the design from nothing into an immediately recognizable structure.

Because of that reality, our guide to the best “Star Wars” Lego sets is a matter of subjective taste. We've done our best to present a good cross-section of available Lego “Star Wars” sets, but we encourage you to check out all of them in case you have a soft spot for a specific part of the “Star Wars” universe. As always, may the force be with you.

Design: The Lego Company has done a great job offering “Star Wars” sets that cover the franchise's entire history. Some sets depict scenes from the original film (which was eventually named “Episode IV: A New Hope”), while others showcase items from the "sequel trilogy" that began in 2017 with “Episode VII: The Force Awakens.” Our goal with this guide was to present “Star Wars” Lego sets that cover the best scenes, enemies, and characters from different eras.

Size: Truthfully, “Star Wars” Lego sets can get very intricate, and the size of your finished design will depend on its complexity. If you're planning on putting together a big set, you'll need to set aside a fair bit of room for both construction and display purposes. We understand that space may be tight depending on your living situation, so we've made it a point to choose Star Wars Lego sets that are under two feet tall or wide. Many of our recommendations fall well below that size threshold.

Number Of Pieces: A majority of the “Star Wars” Lego sets we're recommending have around 1,000 pieces, though one tops out at over 7,600.

Limited Editions: One of the downsides to Lego's “Star Wars” collaborations is that some of them are only around for a short period of time. There are several reasons for this: The set may tie into a specific movie, it could be a revival of an older set, or it could simply sell out more quickly than The Lego Group anticipated. To avoid this frustration, we've made sure the “Star Wars” Lego sets we've selected are in stock in several stores, so you shouldn't have a problem ordering one, or having to wait a long time for it to arrive. Have more fun with the best drones for kids.

THE BEST LEGO “STAR WARS” SETS: REVIEWS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Not a Hunk of Junk. Lego

Why It Made The Cut: This Lego set’s extremely detailed design brings this iconic piece of the Star Wars universe to life.

Specs:

— Pieces: 7,541

— Size: 33 inches W x 22 inches H

— Sagas: Skywalker and Sequel

Pros:

— Incredibly faithful to the original design

— Display-worthy

— High level of complexity

Cons:

— Very large once assembled

— Expensive

We chose the "Star Wars" Ultimate Millennium Falcon as one of the best Lego sets for adults, and it's certainly the top pick for any fan of the franchise. We're willing to go out on a limb to say this is the definitive Lego depiction of the legendary spare-faring ship.

Every satellite, defense mechanism, exhaust pipe, and character is fully accounted for. You'll be able to install Han Solo, Chewbacca, Luke, Leia, Rey, Poe, or Finn into the pilot's seat of the craft that made the kessel run in less than 12 parsecs.

You'll need to set aside a lot of time and space to assemble this Lego set, as constructing the Millennium Falcon involves building it from the inside out. You probably won't see the inside of the ship very often, but you can rest assured that its internal design is an exact replica of the original. Naturally, you can pop off certain parts of the Falcon to reveal rooms where the included characters can live.

The sheer magnitude of the LEGO “Star Wars” Ultimate Millennium Falcon blows our minds, although we're a little wary of how big the model is once it's assembled. If you're a fan of Star Wars and have the room, this is a no brainer.

Sleep Lightly, Bounty Hunter. Lego

Why It Made The Cut: This “Star Wars” Lego set is small, but makes as big of a statement as any of our other recommendations.

Specs:

— Pieces: 625

— Dimensions: 7.52 inches W x 13.94 inches H

— Sagas: Skywalker, "The Mandalorian"

Pros:

— Iconic figure

— Won't take up a lot of space

— Comes with a stand

Cons:

— A basic design compared to other sets in our guide



Boba Fett is one of most revered bounty hunters in the Star Wars saga, and with enough diligence you could have his head on your mantle. This may be the smallest “Star Wars” Lego set in our guide, but it’s also the least expensive. Plus, seeing a bust of Boba Fett will immediately catch the eye of any “Star Wars” fan, so it’ll have the same impact as the larger sets. Another advantage of getting a smaller Star Wars set is that you’ll be able to feature it on a work desk, which wouldn’t be viable for larger ones.

It’s No Moon. Lego

Why It Made The Cut: The final battle between Luke, Vader, and Palpatine is depicted in this highly detailed Lego set.

Specs:

— Pieces: 775

— Dimensions: 14 inches W x 10 inches H

— Saga: Skywalker

Pros:

— Displays an iconic Star Wars scene

— Extreme attention to detail

Cons:

— Pretty large

The original “Star Wars” trilogy centers around the idea of redemption, and this Lego set depicts the scene where Luke finally saves his father from the manipulation of Palpatine. The climax of the trilogy is set inside the Death Star, where you can position Luke, Darth Vader (on the cusp of becoming Anakin once more) and Palpatine in their optimal fighting positions. Give Luke the high ground as good finally triumphs over evil. We love that this Lego set has a bunch of little details, from screens that display 3D renderings of the Death Star, to the bolts of electricity coming out of Palpatine’s hands.

Han Built First. Lego

Why It Made The Cut: Not only does this set accurately depict an iconic “Star Wars” scene, it pairs perfectly with our top pick.

Specs:

— Pieces: 3,187

— Dimensions: 23 inches W x 20.5 inches H

— Saga: Skywalker

Pros:

— Pairs well with the "Millennium Falcon" set

— Two designs in one

— Dynamic design

Cons:

— Not quite as detailed as other full sets

— Very big when open

The cantina scene on Mos Eisley is arguably the turning point of the original “Star Wars” film, and this Lego set captures it perfectly. Once constructed, the cantina can either be closed (which is how it appears when Luke and Obi-Wan first land) or opened up to reveal all the seedy characters inside. We like the fact that this Lego set is dynamic, even if it isn't as grand as the Death Star. Smaller elements, like the inclusion of the spacecraft Luke and Obi-Wan take to get to the cantina, are especially cool.

Another reason we're recommending this Lego set is that it's a great companion to the Millennium Falcon. If you're interested in creating a full display of Lego Star Wars sets, setting up those two sets next to one another would make canonical sense. When it's opened, this is the largest Star Wars Lego set we're recommending, so make sure you have enough room for it on a shelf before picking one up. If space isn't an issue, we couldn't recommend this Lego set highly enough.

Baby Yoda, Do-Do-Do-Do-Do-Do. Lego

Why It Made The Cut: This Lego Set features newer characters from the extended “Star Wars" universe.

Specs:

— Pieces: 1,023

— Dimensions: 11 inches W x 15 inches H

— Saga: The Mandalorian Series

Pros:

— Shows Lego's support for the “Star Wars” side stories

— Compact, but detailed

— Easier to assemble

Cons:

— Less recognizable to casual “Star Wars” fans

The “Star Wars” franchise has extended well beyond the original trilogy of films, and this Lego set depicts the main ship and characters from “The Mandalorian,” a side story set in the “Star Wars” universe.

Along with the Razor Crest vessel, this set includes the series' main characters, including Baby Yoda. While “The Mandalorian” doesn't pack the same nostalgic punch as the original Star Wars movies, Lego hasn't treated this set with any less care. As with the Millennium Falcon and Death Star, each thruster, cabin, and even the Razor Crest's landing gear is all accounted for.

If you're a fan of the "Star Wars" extended universe, this is the perfect Lego set to get. For more ideas, explore the best space gifts.

Things to Consider Before Buying the Best "Star Wars" Lego Sets

Collectability: This collaboration's popularity is undisputed: The Lego Company was named the most profitable toy company in 2021, while “Star Wars: The Rise Of The Skywalker” raked in $1 billion at the box office. Because “Star Wars” Lego sets come and go, some end up becoming a lot more valuable once they've sold out. We don't condone hoarding multiple sets for profit, but you may want to hold onto the original box, instruction set, and other ephemera once you've completed your design.

Storing Pieces: If you're assembling a more involved “Star Wars” Lego set, you'll probably need to complete it in several stages over the course of a week or two. You can keep your Lego bricks in any plastic bag during this process, but The Lego Group offers an assortment of storage containers for you to consider. We're especially fond of the ones shaped like a Lego character's head, or a giant Lego brick. These storage options are a lot harder to misplace than a basic baggie.

Lego VIP: If you choose to order your “Star Wars” Lego set from Lego.com, and sign up for a free Lego VIP account, your purchases will automatically earn you VIP points. Lego's VIP points can be redeemed for exclusive rewards on Lego.com. Lego VIP account holders will also get early access to exclusive sets and monthly promotions.

Sustainability: Traditionally, the pieces in Lego sets have been made out of plastic, but The Lego Group has committed to making them out of sustainable materials by 2030. The company will move to exclusively using sustainable packaging by 2025. If you're uninterested in keeping your “Star Wars” Lego set once it's complete, you can ship the bricks back to The Lego Group as part of its Replay program. This ensures the bricks won't be collecting dust in your closet or sitting in a landfill.

FAQs

Q: What happens if a Lego piece is missing from my set?

If a piece from your new Lego set is missing, broken, or lost, you can report it to the company to get a replacement. To get the fastest response, Lego asks that you include the piece's part number, which is located in the set's instructions. It notes that bricks and pieces can take up to six weeks to get delivered.

Q: What happens if I misplace the directions to my Lego set?

Lego provides free digital instructions to all of its sets on their product page. These instructions are available in the PDF format, and can be downloaded an unlimited number of times without requiring you to sign up for an account. Once downloaded, you can view a set's instructions on your digital device, or print them out to have a hard copy.

Q: Can I buy individual bricks to create my own set?

Yes. Lego has a section called pick-a-brick that allows you to buy individual Lego bricks for custom creations.

Final Thoughts on the Best "Star Wars" Lego Sets

There are hundreds of “Star Wars” toys available right now, but a Lego set commemorating the franchise feels different than the rest. That's because you actually have a hand in bringing it to life, instead of unboxing a toy that's been preassembled. It's clear that many people at The Lego Group have a lot of fondness for the “Star Wars” franchise, which seeps into the designs of these sets.

The Ultimate Millennium Falcon Lego set that we’ve chosen as our “Best Overall” pick above is the perfect example of this. If you look at it, there's a level of attention to detail in the completed model that most companies wouldn't care about. Every piece of the spacecraft is perfectly placed and in proportion. If you're a fan of “Star Wars,” any of these Lego sets would be a great addition to your collection related to the fandom.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.