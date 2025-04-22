Elon Musk's budget cuts to international humanitarian aid have proven devastating for some of the poorest people on the planet.

As the New York Times reports, cuts to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) — the group that Musk bragged about feeding "into the woodchipper" back in February — have forced hundreds of soup kitchens in Sudan to close, sharpening an already disastrous humanitarian crisis.

As a tragic result, children are dying in the African nation's war-torn capital, Khartoum, due to malnutrition.

While Trump officials have claimed that "life-saving" aid would be exempt from the brutal cuts, groups on the ground say much has yet to resume after its chaotic termination earlier this year. That's not surprising; the number of USAID officials was cut from roughly 10,000 to a mere 15, leaving the department in total chaos.

Musk, who has overseen sweeping cuts across a growing number of government agencies, has called USAID a "criminal organization" and accused it of being "evil" by invoking harebrained conspiracy theories.

The billionaire's loathing of the organization could be the result of a major conflict of interest. As The Lever reported in February, USAID's former inspector general was investigating Musk's SpaceX and its delivery of thousands of Starlink terminals to the Ukrainian government — around the time the agency was being gutted by DOGE.

After it all, the US government's attempts to turn the international humanitarian aid tap back on have been chaotic. In Sudan, a nation already facing the world's worst humanitarian crisis in decades, restarted payments have yet to reach emergency response teams on the ground, leaving starving residents empty-handed for weeks. According to the United Nations, other wealthy nations have yet to fill in the massive multi-billion-dollar gap the US has left behind.

USAID acting deputy administrator Jeremy Lewin — previously identified as a member of Elon Musk's DOGE — asked staffers in an internal email obtained by Reuters earlier this month to reinstate at least six recently canceled US foreign aid programs for emergency food assistance.

"There were a few programs that were cut in other countries that were not meant to be cut, that have been rolled back and put into place," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

The consequences could spiral to become even worse. In a statement issued earlier this month, the World Food Program warned that if funding cuts for emergency food assistance in 14 countries were to be implemented, it could result in a "death sentence for millions of people facing extreme hunger and starvation."

