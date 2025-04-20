Katy Perry's 11-minute jaunt to the lowest reaches of space may be thankfully behind us, but the fun isn't quite over yet.

As the UK's Sun tabloid speculates, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, and even Rihanna have been named as potential passengers on Jeff Bezos' next expensive trip via Blue Origin, the billionaire's private spaceflight company.

Perhaps the most compelling potential space tourist on that list is Kardashian, who along with her mother Kris was, per The Sun's unnamed insider, invited onto the all-woman flight that featured the tone-deaf "E.T." singer, CBS talking head Gayle King, author and Bezos fiancée Lauren Sánchez, civil rights lawyer Amanda Nguyen, documentarian Kerianne Flynn, and aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe.

Though the elder Kardashian didn't want to risk the trip over "safety concerns," the insider said that Kim was "more open to it" but ultimately passed due to scheduling conflicts.

"Maybe in the future [Kardashian will attend]," the insider said, "especially seeing how much of a success this flight was."

The plausibility of a Kardashian launch doesn't end there. After Sánchez returned to Earth, she revealed on Instagram that the Kardashian clan gifted her a sold-out $7,000 spaceship-shaped brooch from the jeweler Judith Lieber — a great bribe, if you ask us.

Besides the Kardashian rumblings, the Sun also named DiCaprio as a likely figure on Bezos' next tony trip past the Kármán line, which denotes the boundary between Earth's upper atmosphere and space. (Though online haters might point out that outer space is understood by astronomers to be far more than 25 years old, an age at which DiCaprio has historically lost interest.)

As E! News notes, the erstwhile heartthrob was supposed to go to space with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic — and the plans were apparently so solid that monstrous sex criminal and film producer Harvey Weinstein arranged a charity auction to sell a seat astride the "Titanic" star for a cool $1.5 million.

Though DiCaprio never made it onto that Virgin Galactic voyage, he's been seen getting close with Bezos — and Sánchez — in recent years, and was even spotted last year on the Amazon founder's superyacht with Perry.

Along with DiCaprio, Rihanna, Paris Hilton, and Justin Bieber are among the many celebrities who bought tickets for Virgin Galactic spaceflights that have yet to be cashed in, which makes them potential Blue Origin passengers as well.

Then again, there's no telling who the billionaire will send to space next — or if any of these A-listers would even be interested after the public's resoundingly poor reception to Perry's sojourn.

