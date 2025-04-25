The hits just keep coming for pop star Katy Perry, who's struggling in the wake of her cringey Blue Origin space trip to get audiences to shell out for her tour.

When perusing Ticketmaster seat maps for Perry's "Lifetimes" tour, which kicked off this week in Mexico City and will come to the US in just a few weeks, it's clear that folks are not vibing with the "I Kissed A Girl" songstress and her recent space shenanigans on Jeff Bezos' New Shepard rocket.

In Houston, the first American stop of the artist's North America-spanning tour that will meander through these United States starting May 7, more than half of the city's Toyota Center amphitheater is still lit up blue on the scammy website's seating map — a sign that many of those spots have not been bought. With the cheapest tickets going for $97, it's not hard to see why.

In Minneapolis, it's even worse: only one third of the 20,000 seats at the Twin Cities' Target Center have been filled — and those are even cheaper at $75 a pop with fees included.

To be fair, Perry was already struggling to sell tickets for the tour supporting her seventh studio album "143," before rocketing off with Bezos' paramour Lauren Sanchéz, CBS host Gayle King, and three other accomplished women on the world's first all-girl private spaceflight earlier this month.

Still, it seems obvious that the widely criticized Blue Origin flight did no favors for the "Woman's World" singer, who has struggled to regain relevancy over the past decade.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, an unnamed insider claimed that things are as tumultuous behind the scenes of the "Lifetimes" tour as they appear in public.

"There were already concerns about poor ticket sales even before Blue Origin," the source told the tabloid, referencing Perry's spaceflight. "They were pretty dismal. Katy truly believed her tour would take off like Taylor [Swift's 'Eras' tour]."

According to that same insider, "higher-ups" at Live Nation, which is owned by Ticketmaster in an alleged monopoly, were always skeptical that Perry could sell out stadiums — and there are now "talks about what to do if the venues don't fill up further."

Instead of just being content with her status as one of the United States' richest self-made women, Perry is intent on recapturing the magic she made with hits like "Firework" and "Ur So Gay" in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Maybe next time she wants to launch a comeback, she'll think about not working with an accused rapist — or not ending her tour in a country known for criminalizing being LGBTQ and dissident speech.

More on Perry's bad press: Katy Perry's Camp Demanding Apology From Wendy's for Shading Her Pointless Rocket Launch