After becoming a massive target of ridicule and vandalism, Tesla's Cybertruck has been hit with an eighth recall — because a giant piece of metal that was simply glued to the exterior kept flying off.

In total, 46,000 trucks that have been sold since the car went on sale in November 2023 are affected by the recall, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As Reuters reports, it's likely the vast majority of the trucks on the road — and unlike some of Tesla's recalls, which can be fixed via a software update, this one is going to require every single truck to come into a service center.

The news comes after owners were told over the last week that there was a "containment hold" on all deliveries.

Previous recalls have involved windshield wipers that struggled to travel across the truck's monstrous windshield, a trim piece that trapped the accelerator in the downward position, and a faulty inverter that turned the truck into a massive, 6,600-pound brick.

For many weeks now, owners have rung the alarm bells, warning that the cantrail, a body panel that stretches across most of the Cybertruck's exterior roof ledge, could fly off at any time thanks to shoddy workmanship and glue that doesn't hold up, especially in colder temperatures.

According to the NHTSA's filing, the "structural adhesive" that joins the panel to the car can get "delaminated," which "could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision."

"The recalled component uses only a structural adhesive to join the assembly," the regulator noted. "This structural adhesive has been found to be susceptible to environmental embrittlement."

It's yet another damning sign that the construction of Tesla's purportedly "bulletproof" truck, which was once described as an "armored personnel carrier from the future" by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, leaves a lot to be desired.

It's an especially unfortunate reality for Tesla, considering the Cybertruck has turned into a political lightning rod and the target of widespread vandalism thanks to Musk's bizarre and boorish behavior.

And judging by the financial trouble Tesla now finds itself in, it seems like it's not just the Cybertruck's glue that's coming undone — the company is seemingly coming apart at the seams as well. Sales are in freefall, and share values are tanking, as investors are growing furious with Musk.

The latest recall was unsurprisingly met with plenty of gleeful derision on social media.

"I've always wanted a car with a roof that flies off for no reason, but doors that don't come off while you're burning alive inside it," The Onion CEO Ben Collins joked in a post on Bluesky. "My dreams have come true."

