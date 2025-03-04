He's trying to sell it.

The owners of outrageous gold Cybertrucks have feelings too. Just ask Kumait Jaroje, who's still complaining that he's getting harassed for his gilded, $113,000 Tesla pickup truck, the New York Times reports.

As if its glimmering exterior wasn't already enough of a head-turner, Jaroje used the Cybertruck to advertise his medical spa business, with giant letters reading "#1 HAIR TRANSPLANT" on the side of the car. At one point, he also flaunted a huge QR code on the bumper.

But with anti-Elon Musk sentiment at a fever pitch, Jaroje, a Republican resident of Worcester, Massachusetts, says he's now removed the ads, reverting the truck back to its original, unvarnished gold.

"It got really, really bad after the inauguration," Jaroje told the NYT, saying that he filed a police report after receiving threatening phone messages at his business.

Jaroje is a long-time Tesla enthusiast. He's been eyeing a Cybertruck since Musk first unveiled it back in 2019.

"The moment he broke the window, I reserved one," Jaroje told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette in October, referring to Musk's infamously botched stunt to prove that the windows were bulletproof. (Jaroje has since emphasized that he didn't buy the truck for political reasons, describing himself as a mix of conservative and liberal.)

After finally having the long-delayed vehicle delivered to him, Jaroje and his golden truck have become somewhat of a local staple — and laughingstock. But whatever the temper of his vehicle's initial reception by residents, it definitely seems to have soured, reflecting the wave of vandalism directed at Tesla cars across the world, in apparent acts of protest against Musk's role in the Trump administration.

Last month, Jaroje told CBS News' WBZ-TV that he and his family were being harassed and jeered for owning the gold Cybertruck.

"Since getting our Cybertruck, we've faced constant hostility, " Jaroje wrote in a tweet last month. "Someone even put a Nazi sticker on our truck."

The purported "Nazi sticker" said "Nazis fuck off" — clearly alluding to Musk's double Sieg Hiel that he performed at Trump's inauguration celebration in January.

With Tesla's image tanking by the day thanks to that kind of bullshit from its CEO, the backlash for owning the statement vehicle is no longer worth the hassle for Jaroje, who says he contacted the automaker to trade in his Cybertruck — but without any luck. He now intends to sell the vehicle.

