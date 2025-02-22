Tesla's Cybertruck has quickly become an extremely politically charged target of anti-Elon Musk sentiment. The bulky steel tanks seem to court vandals and loathing almost everywhere they go.

But when spray paint is the worst a Cybertruck driver has to worry about, they’ve gotten off easy — there are now several reports of the 6,600-pound EVs shedding metal body panels at dangerously high speeds.

The Cybertruck is designed with a nine-foot piece of boomerang-shaped window trim on each side. In a typical car, similar bits of body panels are held in place by bolts or else welded to the frame. But the Cybertruck is not a typical car, as one Michigan driver found out the hard way.

While driving at highway speeds, the glue holding that piece of frame failed, causing it to rip off.

"I ran a quick errand tonight," the driver complained in a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, "and while merging and accelerating on the interstate in normal traffic, at about 70 mph, I heard a loud ripping sound and the metal panel liberates and flew into traffic behind me."

"I was not able to stop as I was in the middle of a highway split," he continued. "I rolled the window down and felt for it, and yes, the trim was gone."

The Michigan driver is far from the only one. Car enthusiast publication Road & Track found multiple cases where that exact panel has peeled off its adhesive, on top of other body panels and the tailgate.

Since the Cybertruck launched in November 2023, at least two other boomerang-panel complaints have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. When one Illinois driver's piece flew off, he asked a Tesla representative to also replace the other side, only to be told they "will not do it unless [the panel] falls of," per Road & Track.

Heavy steel panels aren't the only thing flying off Elon Musk's EVs. A four-year investigation by the NHTSA found that almost 75,000 Teslas were equipped with shoddy front suspension, causing the tires to fly off at speed. Nicknamed "whompy wheels," the issue haunts Teslas of all makes and models around the world, including the brand new Cybertruck.

Though the EV company issued seven Cybertruck recalls in a little over a year, it has seemingly yet to address whompy wheels or the boomerang trim.

Until it does, drivers might want to give these rolling doorstops a wide birth, unless they want a piece of the "toughest and most badass truck ever made" flying through their windshield.

