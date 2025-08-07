The Air Force Says It Needs to Buy Some Cybertrucks So It Can Blow Them Up With Missiles

Understandable.

The US Air Force wants to buy two Tesla Cybertrucks so it can blow them up with missiles.

As our sister site The War Zone reports, the military is trying to get a better sense of what to do in case an adversary driving a Cybertruck were to ever pose a threat. The publication dug up contracting documents indicating the Air Force Test Center is looking to deliver 33 vehicles, including the two Cybertrucks, to the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The operation is part of the US Special Operations Command's Stand Off Precision Guided Munitions program, which involves special ops precision-guided munitions.

The test center justified the purchases by arguing that Tesla had made unusual design decisions, including a stainless steel exoskeleton, that "sets it apart from competitors."

The Cybertrucks will be used for "target vehicle training flight test events" in case the brutalist pickup were to ever be "used by the enemy."

But how big of a threat the Cybertruck will ever pose in the hands of an adversary remains unclear at best. Sales for the pickup are circling the drain, amidst plummeting overall sales for the carmaker, becoming a lightning rod for growing anti-Musk sentiment; if any guerrilla groups or hostile states get their hands on them, they'll have to contend with a host of quality and maintenance issues, not to mention the logistics of charging on the battlefield.

Musk's initial claims of the Cybertruck being bulletproof and ready for the apocalypse also appear to be vastly overblown, as numerous ill-advised tests have shown.

The truck has suffered from continuous and often glaring technical and quality control issues, making it a poor pick for bad actors.

However, that seemingly hasn't stopped Chechen warlord and Vladimir Putin crony Ramzan Kadyrov from posting a video of himself driving a Cybertruck with a machine gun mounted on its truck bed last year.

As the War Zone points out, multiple companies are looking to turn the Cybertruck into a militarized vehicle, with additional armor protecting its dishwasher-like stainless steel exoskeleton.

Law enforcement agencies around the world have also picked the Cybertruck for their fleet, including the Dubai Police Department.

But while it may not be the automotive revolution Musk once promised, the Cybertruck certainly could make for a large and unusual target during a test run of the Air Force's latest missiles.

More on the Cybertruck: Cybertruck Completely Covered by Labubu Graphics