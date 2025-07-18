Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for Tesla's Cybertruck, sales for the controversial pickup truck are circling the drain after dropping off a cliff.

In numbers, the Elon Musk-owned automaker sold just 4,306 Cybertrucks in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book — a stunning 50.8 percent nosedive from the same period last year.

It's also a big dip from the quarter before, when Tesla eked out a barely more respectable 6,406 Cybertrucks (another estimate nudges the number up to around 7,100).

In total, Tesla has sold a measly 10,712 Cybertrucks this year, meaning it's nowhere near matching the 39,900 units it delivered in 2024. And it's not even in the same hemisphere as Musk's characteristically ambitious prediction that the automaker would somehow sell up to half a million of the EV trucks per year.

Unfulfilled promises sum up the Cybertruck's woes, whose bold styling and stainless steel exterior, once a unique selling point, have now singled out the vehicles for instant ridicule.

Musk originally told his fans that it would sell for an affordable price tag of around $40,000. But the first Cybertrucks were sold for no less than an eyewatering $100,000. This year, Tesla started offering a stripped down rear wheel drive version for $70,000 to inspire sales, but the gambit appears to have failed.

Promises that the truck would be "apocalypse-proof" have also turned out to be a bust. The Cybertruck has been hit with eight recalls so far, for reasons ranging from its accelerator pedal getting stuck in the down position to losing power while driving, to its glued-on body panels flying off.

Drivers have reported their rides getting bricked after taking them through a car wash — remember when Musk teased they could double as a boat? — and even brand new ones straight off the dealership lot have ended up on the back of a tow truck. It's also horrendous at off-roading and driving through shallow puddles, making it a horrible pick for a doomsday scenario.

Tesla is also suffering a crisis of reputation, as Musk drags its name through the mud with his chaotic dalliance with the Trump administration and his ceaseless spewing of far-right politics.

Overall, the Cybertruck is quickly losing ground in the electric truck space, where pricetags are often north of $100,000. It's being outsold by the GMC EV Hummer, of which 4,306 were sold in the second quarter, a promising 53.9 percent bump from last year, per Cox's latest numbers.

A more conventional EV truck, the Chevrolet Silverado, is also trending upward with a 39.2 percent boost, though it remains behind with 3,056 sales. Meanwhile, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the best-seller in this category, saw its sales fall by 26.1 percent, down to 5,842 units sold. Making the Cybertruck look good, however, is the Rivian R1T, which is clinging on to a paltry total of 1,752 units sold, which is barely more than half the sales from Q2 2024.

So congratulations to the Cybertruck: it's not the absolute least desirable of its ilk in the market right now — but it's almost certainly the most polarizing.

