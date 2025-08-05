Born of Hong Kong illustrator Kasing Lung's series "The Monsters," Labubus — those Cheshire cat-smiling cryptids now gracing the backpacks and purses of fashionistas the world around — are supposedly based on Nordic folklore.

But it's hard to say where in the series, or in the underlying mythology, Tesla's notorious Cybertrucks might fit in.

Amid the Labubu craze that's taken the world by storm, they have now encroached upon Tesla's unpopular Cybertrucks, and there's non-zero chance their appearance on those right-wing status symbols might be something of an improvement.

In posts on Bluesky and YouTube, a Cybertruck covered in black Labubu art stood out on palm tree-lined streets. In the static photo on Bluesky, one can make out the red cursive "California" font of the Golden State's license plate, which seems a likely place to find this sprite-covered behemoth.

Naturally, this collision of two of the current moment's most persistent instances of conspicuous consumerism drew ample ire online.

"Sh*t looks like Ladoodoo," one Bluesky user quipped in response to the photo.

"I had an immediate physical convulsion upon seeing this image," admitted another.

But the responses weren't all haterade.

"I fear this is the take that finally gets me cancelled," tech journalist Paris Martineau posted on Bluesky, "but this is the only cybertruck wrap i've seen that does not instantly make the car 10x worse."

"I dont even like labubu," Martineau continued, "but something about this combo is like a (bad) hat on a (bad) hat in a mysterious way that somehow neutralizes itself."

Indeed, in a certain sense, overlaying something as childish — and, dare we say, girlish — to the macho geometry of a Cybertruck somehow does seem to diminish the hateful misogyny of Tesla's owner. While there's no "feminism wins" here, the appearance of Labubus on what is arguably the world's most hated car feels almost like seeing Jesus in a piece of burnt toast — a vision, however bizarre or nonsensical, that transforms the Cybertruck into something else entirely.

If you happen to know who owns the Labubu Cybertruck — two words that never existed before a few years ago — please don't hesitate to give them our tip line email, tips@futurism.com. We'd love to ask them how they feel about symbolism and capitalism, or just how and why they decided to put those smiling monsters all over their car.

