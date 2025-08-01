When Tesla first unveiled the stainless steel Cybertruck, it was pitched as an indestructible futurist icon. Only a few short years later, many proud Cybertruck owners have discovered that their ultra-expensive rolling tanks are aging like room-temperature milk.

One of the most consistent complaints involves seat wrinkles and indentations. On the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, a relatively new driver lamented that "my driver seats are wrinkled after 3,300 miles. I’m not a fat person. Weigh 173 lbs." Another user shared photos of deep-seat stretch marks and griped that it was "like the material is already fatigued."

The same complaint appeared on Reddit, with a user grumbling that their Cybertruck seats were "warping and wrinkling only after 8k miles."

"ALL Teslas, especially the Cybercuck, lack the refinements of other vehicles in their price categories," someone concurred in the comments. "I have yet to sit in a Tesla that even remotely feels premium."

Rust — or similar discoloration, depending who you ask — is another recurring theme, which has been plaguing Tesla fanboys almost since the bulky EVs rolled out of the factory. Despite being made of stainless steel, some Cybertruck owners have reported orange corrosion marks appearing after light rain exposure.

On Facebook, one owner said his "Cyberbeast Foundation series is beginning to form rust spots on the door. I keep it clean and dry." Back in early 2024, Wired reported that Tesla offers a $5,000 wrap to help prevent this — something that's come standard on virtually every new car on the market since the 1980s.

As if that weren't annoying enough, panel warping has also surfaced as a concern. Last year, Jalopnik reported extensive warping on the tailgate of Cybertrucks whose owners made the foolish mistake of hauling cargo — treating the EVs like a truck, in other words.

Reddit users echoed similar warnings. "Make sure not to use your Cybertruck for truck things," quipped one poster.

Even Tesla’s official recall fix for the infamous cantrail trim got flak from owners. "The service center replaced it, but now I’ve got a visible burn mark and the panel gap is worse," a poster wrote.

The bulky EVs are starting to fall apart as Tesla crumbles under the mounting pressure of abysmal global sales. Its robotaxi rollout in Austin has been plagued with errors, its robotics ambitions are falling way behind the competition, and its last-ditch effort to bring in revenue is a burger restaurant with $12 "epic bacon" on the menu.

This as Musk braces for a "few rough quarters" ahead, as if the previous handful — which saw Tesla sales fall by record numbers — weren't bad enough.

