That doesn't sound right.

Everybody Calm Down

YouTubers took Tesla's Cybertruck to the Moab desert in Utah to push it to its limits.

One particular stunt has caught the attention of the internet. A video showing the graffitied pickup wading through a puddle, only to grind to a halt while emitting a horrible gurgling sound and blinking its lights strangely, went viral on social media.

Netizens were quick to jump to conclusions, suggesting the vehicle's electronics weren't sealed and filing it as only the latest instance of the rugged vehicle, designed to survive the apocalypse, succumbing to the mildest of hazards.

What actually happened, however, suggests something far less damning.

Clean Technica's Kyle Field, who was filming content created while a Tesla enthusiast who goes by DblCapCrimpin was behind the wheel, said in a followup tweet that the noise was the result of the "front part of the wheel well liner" coming loose and "rubbing on the wheel."

"I pulled it back and field repaired it like you do..." Field wrote.

In other words, while we do have plenty of reasons to believe that Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have oversold the Cybertruck's capabilities, this particular instance can be chalked up to a body panel coming loose — and not a catastrophic failure following a dip in a puddle.

Rafael putting his @cybertruck to work on Kane Creek Road. pic.twitter.com/BCLaLg4rS1 — Kyle Field (@mrkylefield) March 14, 2024

Strobe Mode

Even the headlights cutting in and out intermittently likely had a simple explanation.

"Lights and wiper came on when Cybertruck (belatedly) detected water on the windshield," one X user suggested.

Redditors were quick to point out that Musk promised in 2022 that the "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes and even seas that aren’t too choppy."

Then last year, Musk promised a likely fantastical add-on for a "mod package" that would allow the Cybertruck to "traverse at least 100m [330 feet] of water as a boat."

"Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals," he claimed at the time.

Tesla also released a "wade mode" in December to optimize the Cybertruck for driving through water, which seems to work well enough, as a video released last month demonstrates.

That's despite a notice that appears on the vehicle's screen, which warns drivers of "property damage, serious injury, or death" when turning on "wade mode."

In short, it may not take you across the Atlantic — or be much competition to other much more affordable off-road vehicles — but the Cybertruck can certainly survive a quick dip in a muddy puddle.

