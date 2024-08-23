"The one we rented broke on the second day."

Brick House

In yet another embarrassing bit of news for Tesla's Cybertruck, one of America's leading automotive magazines admitted that when one of its top editors went to rent one, the car straight up bricked.

As Car and Driver noted in its annual ranking of electric vehicles, the car got an automatic zero because it broke down on its assessors' second day renting it.

"Before any Tesla loyalists complain that we aren't giving the Cybertruck its due, know that the one we rented broke on the second day, effectively parking itself with just a few hundred miles on its odometer," C&D executive editor KC Colwell wrote.

The editor added that because the car "did not finish," borrowing the Formula 1 racing term for vehicles that don't make it to the finish line, the car gets a "mission-fulfillment score of zero."

The Girls Are Fighting

The Cybertruck isn't completely cooked in the eyes of the automotive press.

In another review written by senior editor Eric Stafford, the Cybertruck was given an 8.5 out of 10 official C&D score, and in the summary for that assessment the automotive journalist waxes prolific about the Tesla truck's many specs, calling it "stupendously quick" and boasting that it "looks like nothing else on the road."

"The buzz-worthy Cybertruck leads with show-pony party tricks and high-tech features," the editor wrote as his final verdict on the vehicle, "but it's also a capable workhorse with a practical side."

Obviously, getting a bricked Cybertruck tainted the Tesla truck's chances for C&D EV of the year — but it is pretty funny that there's such a huge disparity about the vehicle within the confines of one magazine's masthead.

Ultimately, the magazine declared Hyundai's 2025 model of its Ioniq 5 N its EV of the year.

More on Cybertrucks: Tesla Fans Alarmed When Brand New Cybertrucks Arrive Filthy, Covered in Mud and Grime