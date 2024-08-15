"Perhaps I should have known."

Truck Bed Elephant

The evidence keeps mounting that Tesla's plagued Cybertruck isn't very good at being a truck and doing average truck things.

As spotted by Jalopnik, a Cybertruck owner took to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum on Friday to lament that his vehicle's stainless steel tailgate was deformed. Why? Because he tried to use the tailgate to haul stuff. You know, run-of-the-mill truck activities.

"Warning to everyone about hauling items," read xhawk101's cautionary message. "I made sure that the weight limit was not exceeded, however, since the load shifted, it obviously put too much weight on the tailgate and now the tailgate is warped."

The Tesla owner added that the tailgate "fortunately still shuts," however the incident "clearly bent the stainless steel and it now has a gap."

The owner was hauling a load of 12-foot composite decking boards. On its website, Tesla brags that its vehicle can hold a payload of 2,500 pounds — or, as the webpage also notes "equivalent of an average African elephant" — and that its "ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton helps to reduce dents, damage and long-term corrosion." And yet, according to the owner, the truck was allegedly neither durable nor ultra-hard enough to withstand... a load of decking wood, highlighting once again that Tesla has been majorly overselling the brawniness of its unorthodox and highly unreliable pickup. Bent Out of Shape

Instead of pointing the finger at Tesla's infamously shoddy workmanship, the owner is blaming himself.

"Perhaps I should have known," they wrote, "but alas I was unaware of the potential."

In a later comment, the Tesla owner conceded that boards "were as far in bed as possible until the truck accelerated" due to Tesla's traffic-aware cruise control.

"I'm pretty sure when it lurched forward it shifted the load," they confessed.

Still, we can't stress enough: these were composite decking boards, and these stainless steel monstrosities are supposed to be carrying around literal elephants.

Besides, there are plenty of situations in which a driver might need to manually speed up or slow down, and sometimes abruptly.

In short, it's reasonable to expect that a truck that can cost north of $100,000 and is allegedly "built for any planet" won't get deformed by some 12-foot deck planks and a slight shift in speed.

