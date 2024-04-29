"Just give me a new truck, Elon Musk."

Making Lemonade

A YouTube influencer is royally ticked off after his brand new Cybertruck has broken down repeatedly in the last month since he bought the Tesla vehicle, spurring him to make a video where he pleads with CEO Elon Musk.

"To be honest with you guys," says YouTuber Lamar MK, while talking over video of his truck at a Tesla dealership. "I'm not here to bash Tesla or put them down or anything, but my Cybertruck experience hasn't been good. Hasn't been good one bit."

Lamar MK took delivery of his Cybertruck at a North Carolina dealership back in March, which he documented in a breathless video extolling its futuristic appearance.

But in a series of short videos on his YouTube account, his positive perception takes a turn as he has had to deal with a series of escalating issues: "weird error codes" and the truck's central console screen flashing red for inexplicable reasons.

Finally, the truck's battery went low for no clear reason, and the steering wheel could barely turn, prompting him to bring it in for service.

When he got the vehicle back, Lamar MK noticed the air conditioning wasn't working, making him go to Tesla for a second repair session. Thankfully, this was a quick five minute fix.

But soon after, the Cybertruck wouldn't charge — pushing Lamar MK into a tailspin of frustration.

"Just give me a new truck, Elon Musk," he said.

Car Talk

Like Lamar MK, other Cybertruck owners are experiencing a range of issues, from exterior parts not aligning properly to the gear selector popping out from its position in the windshield.

Compounding these woes is Tesla recalling more than 3,800 Cybertrucks to fix the vehicle's famously janky accelerator pedal.

Cybertruck problems make up part of the strong headwinds Tesla is facing right now, from faltering stock prices to reduced sales and profits, though it isn't alone in having major issues in the electric vehicle sector.

Global sales on EVs have flatlined for a variety of reasons, including waning government subsidies and anxiety over the paucity of charging stations in certain areas.

With consumers hitting the brakes on EVs, a pronouncement from Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda feels prescient: he thinks EVs will only reach 30 percent market share.

You can't argue with results. Last year, the automaker sold more vehicles than any other car company, leaving its rivals to choke on exhaust fumes.

